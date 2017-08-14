Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo suspended five games for ref push vs. Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid has been suspended for five matches following his actions towards a referee in Sunday's Spanish Super Cup first leg against Barcelona. The veteran attacker was shown two yellow cards -- which resulted in a red -- before pushing the referee in the back on his way out of the field and into the dressing room.

A red card results in an automatic one-game suspension, and the Spanish soccer federation banned him an additional four matches for making contact with the official. He has also been fined approximately over $3,000.

As a result, he will miss the Spanish Super Cup second leg on Wednesday and La Liga matches again Deportivo, Valencia, Levante and Real Sociedad. The Spanish league starts this weekend.

It's a deserved suspension for the player, as it is well known that you are not allowed to put your hand on an official -- ever. Ronaldo lost his focus and pays the price as a result.

The player has 10 days to appeal the suspension and will likely do so, where he will have a chance to have his ban reduced.