Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo suspended five games for ref push vs. Barcelona
The player is in a bit of trouble and will miss the second leg of El Clasico, plus four league games
Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid has been suspended for five matches following his actions towards a referee in Sunday's Spanish Super Cup first leg against Barcelona. The veteran attacker was shown two yellow cards -- which resulted in a red -- before pushing the referee in the back on his way out of the field and into the dressing room.
A red card results in an automatic one-game suspension, and the Spanish soccer federation banned him an additional four matches for making contact with the official. He has also been fined approximately over $3,000.
As a result, he will miss the Spanish Super Cup second leg on Wednesday and La Liga matches again Deportivo, Valencia, Levante and Real Sociedad. The Spanish league starts this weekend.
It's a deserved suspension for the player, as it is well known that you are not allowed to put your hand on an official -- ever. Ronaldo lost his focus and pays the price as a result.
The player has 10 days to appeal the suspension and will likely do so, where he will have a chance to have his ban reduced.
