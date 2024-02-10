Two of the toughest teams in Serie A will clash on Saturday as Roma hosts Inter Milan on Paramount+. The Nerazzurri continue to dominate the league and enter Saturday's match with an 18-3-1 record and back-to-back 1-0 wins against Fiorentina and Juventus respectfully. Meanwhile, Roma have been on an upswing since the club fired manager Jose Mourinho and replaced him with Daniele De Rossi and have won three straight. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome is set for Noon ET. The latest Roma vs. Inter Milan odds list Inter as the -115 favorites (risk $110 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Roma as the +310 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Roma

Roma vs. Inter Milan date: Saturday, Feb. 10

Roma vs. Inter Milan time: Noon ET

Italian Serie A picks for Inter Milan vs. Roma

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Roma vs. Inter Milan, Sutton is picking over 2.5 goals to be scored for a +120 payout. The expert acknowledges that Inter have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four games across all competition. However, Roma have scored two or more goals in five of their last seven league matches at Stadio Olimpico. They have also scored at least two girls in each of their three games during their current winning streak, which includes a 4-0 win against Cagliari their last time out.



Inter have scored in every league game they have played this season, which is another reason Sutton is expecting the Over to hit in Saturday's game.

"Six of the last nine meetings between Roma and Inter Milan have produced over 2.5 goals, a trend I'm willing to back +120 odds on Saturday," Sutton told SportsLine.

