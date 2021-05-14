This weekend's Derby della Capitale could have big consequences on the race for UEFA Champions League qualification with SS Lazio still hoping to catch Juventus. Bitter rivals AS Roma have little left to play for and are waiting for Jose Mourinho's arrival but would love nothing more than to end their neighbors' season as well.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, May 15 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 15 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy TV/Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: FuboTV (try for free)

FuboTV (try for free) Odds: ASR +210; Draw +250; SSL +120 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Roma:

After their UEFA Europa League defeat to Manchester United, Roma announced the exit of Paulo Fonseca and arrival of Mourinho. While a win here would no undo all of the poor results over the last few months, it would give a measure of satisfaction in that Lazio would be out of UCL contention as well.

Lazio:

Five points adrift of Juve with a game in hand, Lazio's Champions League hopes are in their own hands. That will motivate Simone Inzaghi's men as they seek three points here coupled with an Inter Milan win in Turin which could tighten the gap further ahead of the final day when the Laziale travel to Sassuolo after a home clash with Torino. Win all three and they could be returning to the UCL.

Prediction

Lazio to win and give themselves as shot at Champions League qualification. Pick: Roma 0-2 Lazio.