Roy Hodgson has stepped down as Crystal Palace manager. The 76-year-old has left hospital after being taken ill last Thursday morning but will not return to the Selhurst Park dugout, allowing the club to "bring forward their plans to appoint a new manager."

His former assistant Paddy McCarthy and first team coach Ray Lewington will take charge of Palace on Monday night for a crucial clash with Everton in the Premier League before a permanent appointment is made. Former Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner is expected to take the job and was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. The Eagles are due to face Spurs in less than a fortnight and barring a significant surprise, Glasner is expected to be in situ long before that game.

Hodgson, meanwhile, departs having led Palace in 200 matches over two separate spells and six seasons. The veteran of 48 years in management began his career as an academy player at Selhurst Park.

"This club is very special and means so much to me and has played a big part in my footballing life," he said.

"I have fully enjoyed my time here across six seasons, as it has given me the chance to work with top class players and staff doing what I love every day. However, I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer."

Hodgson's final game in charge was a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea a week ago, a result that left Palace 15th in the table, just five points ahead of tonight's opponents Everton in 18th. The Eagles have won just two of their last 13 in the top flight and fan dissatisfaction with the veteran coach had been intensifying, particularly after a 4-1 loss to rivals Brighton.

Despite that, Hodgson will depart a much admired figure in south London for the work he did in stabilising Palace as a Premier League club, first by succeeding Frank de Boer after a disastrous start to the 2017-18 season before doing the same last season when Patrick Vieira's side were struggling. In his time in charge the club never finished lower than 14th in the Premier League, albeit they never finished higher than 11th.

"Roy has a special place in Crystal Palace history and this will never be forgotten," said chairman Steve Parish. "After four years in which he led the club to maintaining Premier League status season after season, he once again joined us nearly a year ago to steady the ship, and worked wonders. That he then agreed to continue in the summer speaks volumes about his commitment to our club. Quite simply, we owe our continued Premier League status to Roy.

"I would like to thank Roy enormously for his service and wish him the very best for the future; it's fair to say Roy has the keys to Selhurst Park and will always be welcomed back. On a personal note I would also like to thank Roy for his support, his professionalism and his friendship. He's been the manager for half of the time we've been in the Premier League, I've enjoyed working with him and learning from him immensely."