Serie A is back in action on CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Empoli @ Sassuolo

Current Records: Empoli 7-11-13, Sassuolo 11-7-13

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Città del Tricolore

Stadio Città del Tricolore TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+

What to Know

Empoli will head out on the road to face off against Sassuolo at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at Stadio Città del Tricolore. Empoli hasn't scored a goal in their last three times they've played, a trend they'll try and put an end to.

The matchup on Sunday was up for grabs at halftime, but Empoli were thoroughly outmatched 3-0 in the second half. They suffered a grim 3-0 defeat to Inter.

Meanwhile, Sassuolo only put two shots on goal on Saturday, both unsuccessful. They must be aching after a bruising 3-0 defeat to Salernitana.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, both will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see if either squad is able to work their way back into the win column.

