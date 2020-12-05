Seattle Sounders are on the hunt for their fourth MLS Cup appearance in five years as they host Minnesota United at Lumen Field in Seattle on Monday. This is the first meeting between the two sides in 2020, and the first ever meeting between the two teams in the Audi MLS Cup playoffs. The Sounders however do hold an all-time advantage with three wins over Minnesota at Lumen Field. The winner of this match will secure a place in the 2020 MLS Cup final.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Monday, Dec. 7

: Monday, Dec. 7 Time : 9:30 p.m. ET

: 9:30 p.m. ET Location : Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: FS1, FOX Deportes | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

FS1, FOX Deportes fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Seattle -120; Draw +275; Minnesota +230 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Seattle Sounders FC: The club is coming off a narrow victory against FC Dallas in a tense back and forth match that was nearly even on shots with Seattle outshooting Dallas 14 to 10. The Sounders have the better home record against Minnesota, but their most recent victory against the Loons was another narrow margin, a 1-0 win back on Decision Day 2019. The team will need more from the Jordan Morris and Raúl Ruidíaz if they want to advance.

Minnesota United: The team is coming off 3-0 win on the road against Sporting KC. Despite getting outshot 19 to 13, Minnesota had far more attempts on goal leading Kansas City 8 to 5 with shots on target. Likely considered the underdogs in this match, the team has enough talent on the pitch to be able to pull of an upset. They'll need another big performance from Kevin Molino to lead the way for Minnesota's first ever MLS Cup final appearance.

Prediction

A fairly even match might come down to conference experience and home field, Seattle breaks though early and hangs on. Pick: Seattle 2, Minnesota 1