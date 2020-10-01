The summer battle for young American talent Sergino Dest of Ajax is over. The 19-year-old right back, fresh off of a 35-game season for the Dutch giants, has signed with FC Barcelona, with the club announcing the move on Thursday.

After it was initially believed he'd be headed to the reigning Champions League winners Bayern Munich, things shifted in Barcelona's favor with Dest having a chance of heart, with the Spanish club agreeing to a deal with Ajax last week, according to Goal.

FC Barcelona and Ajax have reached an agreement for the transfer of Sergiño Dest. The cost of the operation is 21 million euros plus a further 5 million in variables. The player will sign a contract for the next five seasons, through to the end of the 2024/25 season, with a buyout clause set at 400 million euros.

Dest had agreed to personal terms over a week ago with Bayern but was tempted by a move to Barca, Fabrizio Romano reported. Dutch coach Ronald Koeman, who tried to convince Dest to play for the Dutch national team before he picked the United States, is now the coach of Barcelona with Dest's former teammate Frenkie de Jong also at the club.

With Nelson Semedo's departure to Wolves, minutes seem like they would be easier to find at the Camp Nou for the time being with Barca in rebuild mode, though at Bayern he could be the starting right back with the versatile Joshua Kimmich able to play in the middle of the park.

The transfer window is open until the first week of October.