The 2023-24 La Liga season comes to an end on Sunday in a game that will have no bearing whatsoever on the final positions, with Barcelona certain to finish second in the table and the home side, Sevilla, well out of the hunt for European places. However, the guests would clearly like to end the campaign on a positive note at the Estadio Sánchez Pizjuán, especially as this will be the very last game for Xavi Hernandez as coach after it was announced on Friday that he will not be continuing in the job next season. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, May 26 | Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: Sunday, May 26 | : 3:00 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán -- Sevilla, Spain

: Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán -- Sevilla, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Sevilla +300; Draw +300; Barcelona -125

Team news

Sevilla: Sevilla are missing all of Marcos Acuna, Erik Lamela, Isaac Romero, Jesus Navas, Óliver Torres and Djibril Sow for this one, while there are also fitness doubts concerning Suso. It's a double day of goodbyes, because Sevilla manager Quique Sanchez Flores, who took over as managed last December, is also packing his bag after the final whistle blows on Sunday. The third coach that the Andalusians have had this season, when he took over Sevilla were in desperate trouble and relegation was a very real possibility. His arrival didn't have much impact at first but from February onwards the results finally started to arrive and in the end first division survival was achieved fairly comfortably.

Potential Sevilla XI: Nyland; Salas, Bade, Ramos; Sanchez, Soumare, Agoume, Acuna; Lukebakio, En-Nesyri, Ocampos.

Barcelona: None of Frenie De Jong, Alejandro Balde and Gavi are still on the road to recovery from injury, with Marcos Alonso also missing out.

"These have been difficult days" said the coach at his pre-game conference. "But I am happy and proud that we have all done a good job. We gave everything we had. Now we want to end this the best way possible. I am looking forward to enjoying what will be my last game as Barça manager."

Potential Barcelona XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Cancelo; Pedri, Christensen, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Prediction

Despite the difficult week, Xavi is expected to leave Barcelona with a win. Pick: Barcelona 2, Sevilla 1.