Arsenal aim to keep pace in the Premier League title race on Monday, when they face Sheffield United. The start-of-week matchup is a meeting between teams on opposite ends of the table. While Arsenal hope to go within three points of first place Liverpool, Sheffield are dead last in the Premier League and are in desperate need of points to climb out of the 11-point hole they are currently in.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Monday, March 4 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Monday, March 4 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Bramall Lane -- Sheffield, England

Bramall Lane -- Sheffield, England TV: USA Network | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

USA Network Fubo (try for free) Odds: Sheffield United +1500; Draw +700; Arsenal -650

Storylines

Arsenal have not lost in league play since before New Year's Eve and are more or less locked into a top-four berth but remain a skip behind fellow in-form sides Liverpool and Manchester City, who are six and five points ahead of the Gunners, respectively. As long as Arsenal remain in good form, though, it means that they remain in a strong position to pounce in case the teams above them slip even a little.

A match against Sheffield keeps Arsenal fully positioned to maintain striking distance in the Premier League title race, as does the fact that they are mostly at full strength. Gabriel Jesus is their most notable absence but Bukayo Saka's form has been crucial during this monthslong winning streak, including his five-game scoring run. The likes of Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard have also pitched in and could be expected to do so again against Sheffield.

Prediction

This is as lopsided a matchup as it gets and considering Arsenal's team is full of goalscorers in impressive form, expect the scoreline to indicate as much. Pick: Sheffield United 0, Arsenal 5