UEFA Champions League qualifying action continues this week as Slovan Bratislava and FC Swift Hesperange play their second leg this Wednesday on Paramount+. The two clubs played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg on July 12 despite Bratislava putting themselves in an unfortunate situation right before halftime. Bratislava, the heavy favorite entering the first leg, played a man down in the final 45 minutes after Juraj Kucka earned a red card after right before halftime. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Luxembourg Stadium in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, is set for 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Slovan Bratislava vs. FC Swift Hesperange odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Bratislava as the -118 favorites (risk $118 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Swift Hesperange listed as the +285 underdogs. A draw is priced at +245 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free.

How to watch FC Swift Hesperange vs. Slovan Bratislava

FC Swift Hesperange vs. Slovan Bratislava date: Wednesday, July 19

FC Swift Hesperange vs. Slovan Bratislava time: 2 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League qualifier picks for Slovan Bratislava vs. Swift Hesperange

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League qualifier picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Green is 52-47-1 on his SportsLine soccer picks since the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup, generating almost $900 for $100 bettors.

For Slovan Bratislava vs. FC Swift Hesperange, Green is picking Bratislava to win on the 90-minute money line for a -118 payout. He is expecting Bratislava to show off their superior skill with 11-on-11 play, assuming they don't lose anyone for a red card in the second leg. Bratislava will miss Kucka, who is suspended following the red card, but Green believes the team's talent and experience will overcome being without the strong defender.

Bratislava reached the knockout stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League last year, so they have the experience of playing in these qualifying stages. Green believes in Bratislava's core, which is captained by Vladimir Weiss, who is also the manager's son. Marko Tolić and Aleksandar Cavrić are also strong offensive players and after escaping with a draw despite playing man down for half the match, now that the numbers even back up, expect Bratislava's playmaking style to show. Stream the game here.

