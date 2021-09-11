The international window is over, and there is no rest for the weary as club soccer returns for most major leagues on Friday. A jam-packed weekend of action will see some big-time battles in Italy, England, Germany and more, and we may just get a highly anticipated debut for a global superstar.

Ahead of the weekend, here are the five games to watch and why, along with some honorable mentions.

5. AC Milan vs. Lazio

Date: Sunday, Sept. 12

TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: Paramount+

Caesars Sportsbook Odds: Milan +122; Draw +250; Lazio +220

Why watch: Lazio are in first place and Milan are in fourth, and both have started the season off with perfect 2-0-0 records. Lazio, under new manager Maurizio Sarri are the highest scoring team in the league with nine goals, while Milan's defense has been superb, setting up what should be an intriguing battle in Northern Italy. This is one that could see plenty of goals and may just give us an early look at if either are truly a contender.

4. Leeds United vs. Liverpool

Date: Sunday, Sept. 12

TV: NBCSN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Caesars Sportsbook Odds: Leeds +340; Draw +285; Liverpool -130

Why watch: What isn't to love about this matchup? You are pretty much guaranteed goals considering there has been at least one scored in their last 15 meetings, including an incredibly entertaining 4-3 win by Liverpool at the beginning of last season. With Virgil van Dijk having picked up a knock on international duty, if he can't go, we could very well see three or more goals in this one

3. RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich

Date: Saturday, Sept. 11

Live stream: ESPN+

Caesars Sportsbook Odds: Leipzig +190; Draw +275; Bayern +125

Why watch: Two of the most talented teams in Germany square off on Saturday, but this one is all about the coaches. You've got American Jesse Marsch in his biggest game so far as the leader of Leipzig, while the man who lifted Leipzig to new heights before leaving for Bayern over the summer, Julian Nagelsmann, makes his return to Red Bull Arena.

2. Napoli vs. Juventus

Date: Saturday, Sept. 11

Live stream: Paramount+

Caesars Sportsbook Odds: Napoli +140; Draw +245; Juve +190

Why watch: These two teams have had some battles over recent years and this should be no different. With Cristiano Ronaldo gone, Napoli will feel like this is the year they show they are the better team during the league season. Expect some physical play but also some potential key absences after a grueling international break.

1. Manchester United vs. Newcastle

Date: Saturday, Sept. 11

TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Caesars Sportsbook Odds: Man United -510; Draw +575; Newcastle +1400

Why watch: This would have been an honorable mention, but with Cristiano Ronaldo, it moves to the top. CR7 may just make his second debut at United after signing during the summer transfer window from Juventus. The Glazer family, owners of the club, are hoping this savvy move for a veteran pays off in ultimate glory like it did for their football team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after they signed legendary quarterback Tom Brady and won the Super Bowl. Early on, keep an eye out to see how Ronaldo fits in and if he can instantly make this team look like a threat to win major trophies.

Honorable mentions



(All times U.S./Eastern)

Friday, Sept. 10: One game to watch in ...

Ligue 1: Lorient vs. Lille, 3 p.m. (beIN Sports -- stream via fuboTV)

Lorient vs. Lille, 3 p.m. (beIN Sports -- stream via fuboTV) MLS: Atlanta United vs. Orlando City, 7 p.m. (FS1 -- stream via fuboTV)

Atlanta United vs. Orlando City, 7 p.m. (FS1 -- stream via fuboTV) NWSL: Houston Dash vs. Chicago Red Stars, 8:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Sept. 11: One game to watch in ...

Premier League: Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m. (NBC -- stream via fuboTV)

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m. (NBC -- stream via fuboTV) Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Dortmund, 9:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Dortmund, 9:30 a.m. (ESPN+) Italy's Serie A: Atalanta vs. Fiorentina, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Atalanta vs. Fiorentina, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+) Ligue 1: PSG vs. Clermont, 11 a.m. (beIN Sports -- stream via fuboTV)

PSG vs. Clermont, 11 a.m. (beIN Sports -- stream via fuboTV) La Liga: Athletic Club vs. Mallorca, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

Athletic Club vs. Mallorca, 3 p.m. (ESPN+) Brasileirão Série A: Santos vs. Bahia, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)



Santos vs. Bahia, 8 p.m. (Paramount+) Liga MX: Tigres vs. Leon, 8 p.m. (Univision -- stream via fuboTV)

Tigres vs. Leon, 8 p.m. (Univision -- stream via fuboTV) MLS: New England vs. NYCFC, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

New England vs. NYCFC, 7 p.m. (ESPN+) NWSL: Orlando Pride vs. Racing Louisville, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)



(All times U.S./Eastern)

Sunday, Sept. 12: One game to watch in ...

Bundesliga: Union Berlin vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, 9:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

Union Berlin vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, 9:30 a.m. (ESPN+) La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo, 3 p.m. (ESPN+) Italy's Serie A: Sampdoria vs. Inter Milan, 6 a.m. (Paramount+)

Sampdoria vs. Inter Milan, 6 a.m. (Paramount+) Brasileirão Série A: Palmeiras vs. Flamengo, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Palmeiras vs. Flamengo, 3 p.m. (Paramount+) NWSL: North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns, 3 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns, 3 p.m. (CBS Sports Network) Liga MX: Pumas vs. Chivas, 6 p.m. (TUDN -- stream via fuboTV)

