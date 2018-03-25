Soccer player takes vicious high kick to the face and neck; opponent complains about red card

Gustavo Turraca of Argentina second division side Los Andes received quite the injury on Saturday against Brown de Adrogue. Martin Minadevino went high for a ball with his cleat to clear it out of danger, but little did he know he put Turraca in serious danger. His cleat connected with Turraca's face and neck. Check this out:

Oh my goodness. As violent of a challenge as you'll ever see. Look at how the player was left after the match:

"La patada del año" se la comió el gran Gustavo Turraca, fenomeno de pibe y jugador, por algo es el capitán milrayitas. Que te mejores pronto. pic.twitter.com/5HP3FExBTV — Roberto Giganti (@PachyGiganti) March 25, 2018

Here's another look:

#BNacional | #LosAndes Así quedó Gustavo Turraca después de la patada recibida por Minadevino que derivó en su expulsión (Vía @lucasadducci) pic.twitter.com/CLEuPZi7Bc — Atado A Tu Locura (@AtadoAtuLocura) March 25, 2018

It seriously looks like he got attacked by a tiger or something. It's crazy to think that could be the result of a challenge in soccer. As expected, Minadevino received a red card, and he deserves more. He certainly didn't mean it, but that's completely reckless. Turraca is extremely lucky to be in one piece.