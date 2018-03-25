Soccer player takes vicious high kick to the face and neck; opponent complains about red card
This may have been the worst tackle you'll ever see in a soccer match
Gustavo Turraca of Argentina second division side Los Andes received quite the injury on Saturday against Brown de Adrogue. Martin Minadevino went high for a ball with his cleat to clear it out of danger, but little did he know he put Turraca in serious danger. His cleat connected with Turraca's face and neck. Check this out:
Oh my goodness. As violent of a challenge as you'll ever see. Look at how the player was left after the match:
Here's another look:
It seriously looks like he got attacked by a tiger or something. It's crazy to think that could be the result of a challenge in soccer. As expected, Minadevino received a red card, and he deserves more. He certainly didn't mean it, but that's completely reckless. Turraca is extremely lucky to be in one piece.
