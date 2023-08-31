Angeles Bejar has ended her hunger strike in support of her son, Royal Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales, after going to the hospital on Wednesday.

She began the hunger strike on Monday to back Rubiales, who has received widespread criticism from politicians, soccer players, and other members of his own family since he forcibly kissed Jennifer Hermoso during the trophy ceremony following the Women's World Cup final on Aug. 20. Bejar described the treatment of her son as "inhuman" and locked herself in a small church in the Spanish town of Motril for the strike.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Two days later, though, a local priest said she went to a nearby hospital after feeling tired and stressed out, per Reuters. She was discharged around 11:30 p.m. local time after her son paid her a visit and decided to end the strike.

Bejar's strike came after FIFA suspended Rubiales for 90 days, its disciplinary committee opened proceedings to investigate the incident and Spanish prosecutors launched their own probe into the president. He has refused to resign despite calls to do so since last week, insisting that the kiss was consensual, which the player has denied. Rubiales has also threatened legal action against Hermoso and the Futpro union.