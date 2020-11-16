Spain will host Germany on Tuesday in the match that will decide the winner of Nations League A Group 4 and a place at next year's finals. The Spanish were held to a draw by Switzerland over the weekend while the Germans registered a 3-1 win over Ukraine. One point clear at the summit, a draw will be enough for Jogi Low's men -- Luis Enrique's side must win.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17 | Time: 14:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 17 | 14:45 p.m. ET Location: Estadio de la Cartuja -- Seville, Spain

Estadio de la Cartuja -- Seville, Spain TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: FuboTV (Try for free)

FuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Spain +138; Draw +225; Germany +188 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Spain: After an unexpected loss away to Ukraine and a draw on the road in Switzerland, the Spaniards need a win to reach the final stage. If not, they will regret allowing the Germans back into it after the slow start they made at the beginning of the group. It was a draw last time but that will not be enough in Seville. They have also lost Sergio Busquets through injury.

Germany: One point will be enough for Low and his men to reach the finals after a recent upturn in Nations League form that has seen two wins over Ukraine either side of a goal fest against the Swiss. With eight goals from three matches, the 2014 World Cup winners are gathering pace and Timo Werner is joint-leading scorer with four goals.

Prediction

Brutal German efficiency will ensure that they advance at Spain's expense. One chance is all that it will take, and Werner will likely be the hitman. Pick: Spain 1-1 Germany.