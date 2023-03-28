The battle for first place in Group A continues Tuesday as Spain visit Scotland for a 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying matchup. Both teams began the competition Saturday with 3-0 victories, with Spain defeating Norway and Scotland topping Cyprus. The Spaniards are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Scotland since suffering a 3-1 loss during World Cup Qualifying in 1984.

Kickoff at Hampden Park in Glasgow is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The Spaniards are -170 favorites (risk $170 to win $100) in the latest Spain vs. Scotland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Scottish are +500 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +255 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more.

Spain vs. Scotland money line: Spain -170, Scotland +500, Draw +255

Spain vs. Scotland over/under: 2.5 goals

Spain vs. Scotland spread: Spain -0.5 (-160)

SPA: The Spaniards are riding a 19-game unbeaten streak in Euro Qualifying matches

SCO: The Scottish haven't won their first two Euro Qualifying contests since 2006

Why you should back Spain

The Spaniards were clinging to a 1-0 lead against Norway until Joselu came off the bench and took over the match. The 33-year-old forward doubled Spain's advantage in the 84th minute and scored again a minute later to provide the final margin. Joselu has scored 12 goals in 23 contests for Espanyol of La Liga this season, his first with the club after spending the previous three with Alaves.

Spain have another offensive threat in striker Alvaro Morata, who led the team with three goals in the 2022 World Cup. The 30-year-old has netted 30 goals in 62 career matches for the national team, including eight in his last 13 outings. Morata has recorded a team-leading 10 goals in 26 games for La Liga's Atletico Madrid this campaign.

Why you should back Scotland

Scott McTominay provided heroics similar to Joselu's for the Scottish in their victory over Cyprus. The 26-year-old midfielder entered the match as a substitute in the second half and turned a slim lead into a comfortable one with a pair of late goals. McTominay recorded just one goal in his previous 37 contests with the national team.

Midfielder John McGinn also scored against Cyprus, giving him a goal in four of his last six outings with Scotland. The 28-year-old has registered 16 goals and six assists over his past 30 games for the national team after failing to notch any in his first 23 matches. Scotland also hopes to receive production from striker Lyndon Dykes, who owns a share of the team lead with six goals for Queens Park Rangers of the EFL Championship this season.

