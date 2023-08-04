A spot in the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will be on the line when Switzerland and Spain square off in a Round of 16 match on Saturday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. Switzerland, ranked No. 20 in the world, enter the knockout round after winning Group A with five points. The Swiss beat the Philippines and drew with Norway and New Zealand to win the group. Meanwhile, Spain finished second in Group C after beating Costa Rica and Zambia and losing to Japan. The winner of Saturday's match will face either the Netherlands or South Africa in the quarterfinals.

Kickoff is 1 a.m. ET. Spain are the -295 favorites (risk $295 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Spain vs. Switzerland odds, with Switzerland the +850 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +340 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Since the end of last year's Men's World Cup, he has been red-hot, going 167-149-8 for a profit of $2,787 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has taken an in-depth look at the Spain vs. Switzerland match and just locked in his picks and Women's World Cup predictions. Here are the betting lines for Spain vs. Switzerland:

Spain vs. Switzerland money line: Spain -295, Switzerland +850, Draw +340

Spain vs. Switzerland over/under: 2.5 goals

Spain vs. Switzerland spread: Spain -1.5 (+110), Switzerland +1.5 (-145)

ESP: The Spaniards lead all teams with 1,907 passes completed in the tournament

SUI: The Swiss are tied for the lead in the World Cup with three clean sheets



Why you should back Spain

The Spaniards have dominated possession so far during the Women's World Cup. In their three group matches, Spain had 80% possession against Costa Rica, 75% against Zambia and 77% against Japan. The Spaniards also have outshot their opponents, 78-18, during the tournament.

In addition, Spain have one of the best players in the world in Aitana Bonmati. A 25-year-old midfielder for Barcelona, Bonmati was named the MVP of the Champions League after leading Barca to their second title. So far at the 2023 Women's World Cup, she has one goal on 10 shots. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Switzerland

The Swiss have one of the best defenses in the tournament. The team has not yet conceded a goal in the Women's World Cup after facing the Philippines, Norway and New Zealand. The team also has allowed just eight total shots on goal.

In addition, Switzerland have a veteran goal scorer in Ramona Bachmann. The 32-year-old forward for Paris Saint-Germain has four career World Cup goals, the most of any Swiss player ever. In the team's World Cup opener against the Philippines, she scored on a penalty kick to get the scoring started in a 2-0 win. See which team to pick here.

How to make Switzerland vs. Spain picks

Eimer has taken an intensive look at the Spain vs. Switzerland match.

What are the best bets for Switzerland vs. Spain in the Round of 16 on Saturday?