Spanish Super Cup schedule, dates: Live stream, watch Valencia-Real Madrid, Barcelona-Atletico Madrid

You may have noticed that before the 2019-20 La Liga season began in August, the Spanish Super Cup did not take place. For those unfamiliar with the competition, that's when the league champion from the previous season squares off against the Copa del Rey champion from the previous season for a trophy before the regular season starts. In this case, we would have been treated to Barcelona (La Liga champ) vs. Valencia (Copa del Rey champ).

However, a new format has been put in place which will feature the two champions and two additional teams and will now take place this week outside of Spain. The two big Madrid clubs, Real and Atletico, join the fold in a tournament-style competition that will begin Wednesday at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Let's be honest here, this is all about additional revenue for the Spanish federation. Getting three big games on the international stage, including a potential El Clasico final between Real Madrid and Barcelona on Sunday. Ticket sales for the clubs haven't gone well, but the sales in Saudi Arabia have supposedly been good enough that quality crowds are expected, and having Barca and Real in the competition certainly helps.

There is no third-place game, and it remains to be seen how seriously these teams take the competition. All four are in the last 16 of the Champions League and will certainly prioritize that competition and La Liga play over this mid-season event. La Liga just reached its halfway point of the campaign last weekend.

All of the matches will air on ESPN Deportes and/or the ESPN app in Spanish. Here's the complete schedule, with semifinals taking place in the middle of the week.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Semifinal: Valencia vs. Real Madrid, 2 p.m. ET



Thursday, Jan 9

Semifinal: Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid, 2 p.m. ET



Sunday, Jan. 12

Spanish Super Cup Final: Semifinal winner vs. Semifinal winner, 1 p.m.ET