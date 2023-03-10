Serie A is back in action on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Inter @ Spezia

Current Records: Inter 16-2-7; Spezia 4-9-12

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Alberto Picco

Stadio Alberto Picco TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Having lost the last two times these teams met, Spezia will be coming into their game against Inter out for revenge. Spezia will be playing at home against Inter at 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday. Spezia haven't won a single game against Inter in their most recent matchups, going 0-4 since December of 2020.

On Sunday, Spezia and Verona finished up on equal footing with a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, Inter beat Lecce 2-0 on Sunday.

Spezia suffered a grim 3-0 defeat to Inter in their previous matchup last August. Will Spezia have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Inter are a huge favorite against Spezia, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -236 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

