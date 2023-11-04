San Diego Wave FC is a two-year-old franchise and they're already headed to a second NWSL semifinal, making them two-for-two in their brief history. Their return to the postseason included an improved playoff seeding, an NWSL Shield, and a full season with attacking midfielder Jaedyn Shaw.

Shaw joined the Wave midseason last year as a 17-year-old, via the discovery process, before the league implemented its new under-18 mechanism. She helped the club make the playoffs in their inaugural season, scoring three goals in seven games. In 2023, she's become a focal point in the Wave's attack, playing both facilitator and finisher on offense. She'll likely be a target on Sunday when the team takes the pitch for the semifinal.

"Having a preseason, having had a lot of games in this year alone, has helped me grow," Shaw said ahead of the semifinal.

"Just, like, watching film, going over, whatever I feel like I need to work on from the last game. Going into camps [and] learning things there. I feel like I've had a lot of time this year just to, like, reflect and go over my game, and figure out what I need to work on. So I feel like that's showing on the field and something that I'm continuing to do for the seasons to come."

Shaw's full season has included 19 starts over 22 appearances and six goals, enough for second on the team behind teammate Alex Morgan. She's become the team's attacking engineer and leads the club in chances created (38) and expected assists (3.25), and feels more prepared for this year's semifinal.

"I feel like a lot of it is just preparation. Having a full season to prepare for this game is very helpful. I feel like I've had a lot of ups and downs individually, and with the team, and I feel like that's helped me grow a lot this season."

She credits head coach Casey Stoney, early game experiences, and even mistakes in helping her grow over the course of a full regular season.

"I feel like a lot of the early games, I feel like a lot of it was just like tactical things, playing a lot of different positions, being able to see the field from different angles, just knowing where the pockets are, where I can be as impactful as I can, or make space for other people on the field. Just putting myself in a position where I can either score a goal and make an assist, create a chance or whatever the case may be. I feel like a lot of that is just going over film with Casey [Stoney] and they've been, amazing with helping me with my development this year."

The Wave obtained a level of post-season success some other long-standing franchises have yet to achieve, and have done so with young athletes growing alongside the club. Two consecutive semifinal appearances, and winners of the NWSL Shield -- an accolade only three other NWSL clubs can claim.

The franchise hopes to have future success with the up-and-coming talents they have on the squad. They recently signed Shaw to a new contract, along with 23-year-old USWNT defender Naomi Girma, and the duo will be with the club the next three years.

For the teenage Shaw, it'll be an opportunity to continue building on her skills with the club that first signed her.

"We're witnessing an incredibly focused, driven young woman that wants to be one of the best players in the world. Continue striving to be better. Everything she does is about being better. She's very coachable. I think she's developed immensely this season," said head coach Casey Stoney.

"I think she's matured in her position, what she's able to do... I don't even think we've scratched the surface with Jaedyn yet. She's technically unbelievable, and the way she can receive between lines, play forward, is some of the best I've seen. So exciting player to continue to work with. She has contributed massively to us this season. As I'm sure she will at the weekend."