The Women's Cup field for 2022 is now with AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur becoming the last two teams to join the field as the tournament expands in its second season. Scheduled to take place in August, it will feature clubs from five different countries on three different continents in one of the more unique and diverse competitions in women's soccer. Hosted in Louisville, Kentucky, Racing Louisville aren't just the hosts, they are also the reigning champs after beating Bayern Munich in the final of last year's edition. You can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

This year's participants are NWSL clubs Racing Louisville and OL Reign, Japan's Tokyo Verdy Beleza, Italy's AC Milan, England's Tottenham Hotspur and Mexico's Club America.

The 2021-22 edition featured Racing Louisville, Chicago Red Stars, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain and three of the four games went to penalty kicks.

Action begins on August 14, and there will be three days of games concluding on Aug. 20.

Women's Cup schedule

Matchday 1 on Sunday, Aug. 14

AC Milan vs. Tokyo Verdy

Tottenham vs. Club America

Matchday 2 on Wednesday, Aug. 17

Milan/Tokyo vs. Racing Louisville

Tottenham/America vs. OL Reign

Fifth-place game

Matchday 3 on Saturday, Aug. 20

Final

Third-place game