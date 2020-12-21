Tigres UNAL and Los Angeles FC square off in the CONCACAF Champions League final. Tigres are coming off an impressive 4-0 win against NYCFC in the semifinal, while LAFC enter the final off a wild 3-1 victory against Club America. Both teams are looking to make some CCL history, with LAFC tying to become the first MLS team to win the CCL title, while Tigres hopes to finally win a CCL title of their own after three recent attempts in past finals. The winner will head to the FIFA Club World Cup in February to potentially play the likes of UEFA Champions League winner Bayern Munich and/or the Copa Libertadores champion.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 22

: Tuesday, Dec. 22 Time : 10 p.m. ET

: 10 p.m. ET Location : Exploria Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

: Exploria Stadium -- Orlando, Florida TV: FS2, TUDN USA

FS2, TUDN USA Live stream: Fox Sports App

Storylines

Tigres: Tigres, the designated home side in this neutral-site match, got a shaky start to their tournament before finally turning it on at the right time. They're possibly streaking at the right time, and doing so on top performances from their French star striker Andre Pierre Gignac. The team lost the CCL title a year ago to regional rivals Monterrey, and dropped back-to-back CCL finals in 2016 and 2017 to Club America. Manager Tuca Ferretti and his club could finally earn the long elusive title on goals from Gignac, but Uruguayan forward Leonardo Fernandez could help stretch the backline as well.

LAFC: Los Angeles is headed into the final and has a chance to become the first American representative in the Club World Cup after a dramatic semifinal against Club America that had coaches and players sent off. The club has had an impressive run in the tournament, now eliminating three LIGA MX teams in the competition, and will try to become the first MLS team to win a CCL title. Bob Bradley and his club will have to make adjustments as they'll be without playmaking midfielder Eduard Atuesta due to a red card suspension. Any path to victory will be through their Mexican star striker Carlos Vela, whose heroic two goal semifinal performance ensured LAFC a spot into the final.

Tigres vs. LAFC prediction

Vela will provide the light, but the loss of Atuesta will be too significant as Tigres will fueled by Gignac and more. Pick: Tigres 2, LAFC 1.