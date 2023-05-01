After being promoted from the Championship, there were concerns as to how Fulham would keep the ball out of the back of the net. But in front of club captain and U.S. men's national team defender Tim Ream, the team have been composed to rise into the top half of the Premier League, conceding 45 goals in 33 matches. That form got him back into the national team picture to anchor the defense during the World Cup.

But in a loss to Manchester City over the weekend, Ream's strong season ended on a sour note as he broke his arm. Not only will it sideline him for the remainder of the season but it will also keep him from taking part in upcoming Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup matches during the summer. At 35 years of age, the USMNT would need to explore what moving on from Ream looks like but that was supposed to be something that the summer could be a bridge to. Now, Anthony Hudson or whoever the manager ends up being for upcoming matches will need to find a solution for who should be his replacement.

Two names who stand out in the pool to partner Walker Zimmerman are Miles Robinson and Mark McKenzie. Robinson was supposed to be the player who started at the World Cup but missed out due to tearing his Achilles tendon. Back and starting for Atlanta United, Robinson has already made his return to the national team but with players around him also improving, he can't be called an unquestioned starter like he would've been before suffering his injury.

While it shows how quickly time can move at the national team level, it can also show how much depth has improved on the left side of the defense. This time last year, McKenzie was struggling for playing time at Genk after moving from the Philadelphia Union, but after selling Jhon Lucumi to Bologna, it opened the door for McKenzie to come into the starting lineup and show why the team brought him in originally.

Not only has McKenzie settled into the defense by becoming a leader for a team that is working to win the Belgian Pro League, but he is also finding the back of the net with two goals this season. His distribution and ability to keep calm under pressure can push Robinson for a starting role despite Robinson having better performances as a member of the national team.

It will be a tough decision to make for the USMNT coach but both players bring strong qualities that will help the team in pursuit of silverware. McKenzie wasn't a regular starter at a top level during his previous runs with the national team and is only 24 while Robinson is 26. Both will be around for a long time to make sure that there is adequate coverage for the center back position and depending on the system, there are even reasons to try them out in a back three. With Ream out, they will both be counted on more than originally expected, and this summer could serve as their chance to become sure starter moving forward as we approach the 2026 WorldCup.