Tottenham Hotspur will aim to continue their near-perfect start to life under Ange Postecoglou on Monday when they face local rivals Fulham. The two London sides are on two different sides of the table heading into the matchup. While Spurs are one point behind first place Manchester City and a win could see them regain top spot, where they were before this weekend's matches. Fulham, meanwhile, are 13th but could go as high as 10th -- and overtake Chelsea -- if they are the ones to end Tottenham's unbeaten run to start the season.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Monday, Oct. 23 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Monday, Oct. 23 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England

: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England TV: USA Network | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

USA Network | fubo (try for free) Odds: Tottenham Hotspur -210; Draw +350; Fulham +525

Storylines

Spurs have settled in nicely to Postecoglou's attacking-first style of play and are expected to showcase their offensive talents once again against Fulham.

Most of Tottenham's first-choice team will be available for selection, including Son Heung-min and James Maddison, two players who have led Spurs' high-flying start and collected the first two Premier League player of the month awards of the season. Winger Brennan Johnson could also feature after making his first start for the team in last month's North London Derby when he came off with a hamstring injury. He has not played since but is nearing his return.

Tottenham, though, will be without midfielder Yves Bissouma after he picked up two yellows in the team's 1-0 win at Luton Town before the international break. He will likely be replaced by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the lineup, who is expected to partner Pape Matar Sarr in the center of the park.

Prediction

It may be early days in Spurs' Postecoglou era, but there's still little reason to doubt that the team will end their run of strong form here, especially with their biggest stars ready to go. Expect a comfortable win for the hosts, anchored by another standout performance from Son and Maddison. Pick: Tottenham 2, Fulham 0