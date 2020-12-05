The North London derby is on Sunday as Tottenham host rival Arsenal. Spurs entered the weekend in first place in the league but are now in second after Chelsea's win over Leeds on Saturday, but a victory will get Jose Mourinho's side back to the summit. Meanwhile, Arsenal are 4-1-5 and in 14th place, sitting closer to relegation than the top of the table. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Dec. 6

: Sunday, Dec. 6 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV: None

None Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Tottenham +102; Draw +240; Arsenal +280 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Latest Odds: Tottenham Hotspur +100 Bet Now

Storylines

Tottenham: In unfamiliar territory near the top of the table, Tottenham have won four out of five in the league, and that's without Gareth Bale playing a prominent role. But he is somebody to keep an eye on her,e potentially off the bench. His pace on the wing, and with Arsenal's defense being quite compact, could mean some quality looks for the Welshman in the club's biggest rivalry match. Bale has two goals in eight games so far for Spurs since his return.

Arsenal: The Gunners are hoping to get Thomas Partey back as he returned to training this week, and they might need him to stop the bleeding. In their last three league games, Arsenal are winless, scoring just one goal. For an attack that on paper is great, they've been far from superb. Arsenal are averaging just a goal per game, but maybe Alexandre Lacazette can be the guy deliver after grabbing a cracking goal in the Europa League last week.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Tottenham vs. Arsenal prediction

Harry Kane is the hero, while Bale gets the winning assist in the North London derby. Pick: Tottenham 2, Arsenal 1