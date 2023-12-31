Tottenham Hotspur welcome Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday with the hosts looking for a win after their loss away at Brighton and Hove Albion in midweek. The visitors are on a strong run of form with six wins from their last seven and are level on points with Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers around midtable. Spurs are in fifth behind Manchester City who have a game in hand and Aston Villa in third with Liverpool and Arsenal leading the way at the EPL summit. West Ham United are now just three points behind Ange Postecoglou's men so a visit from Andoni Iraola's side comes a tricky moment for Tottenham. It is the London outfit's first New Year's Eve fixture in 12 years and another Bournemouth win would be a club record run of five consecutive topflight victories.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Dec. 31 | Time: 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 31 | 9 a.m. ET Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England TV: USA Network | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Odds: Tottenham -133; Draw: +333; Bournemouth +270

Team news

Tottenham: Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero are all out injured while Yves Bissouma and Dejan Kulusevski are suspended. Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil could come in while Oliver Skipp is fighting to be fit for a role. Captain Heung-min Son will be joined in attack by Richarlison who has four goals and three assists from his last six home EPL games having gone 14 without a single goal involvement.

Potential Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Emerson, Davies, Udogie; Skipp, Sarr; Johnson, Lo Celso, Son; Richarlison.

Bournemouth: Lewis Cook is working towards a return to fitness but Tyler Adams, Lloyd Kelly and Ryan Fredericks are out as is Hamed Traore who has contracted malaria. Milos Kerkez and Max Aarons missed Fulham but could return here. Dango Ouattara could drop out of the starting XI after a stint at left-back in midweek. Dominic Solanke leads the line with eight goals from seven league outings for a total of 12 this term. Only Josh King's 16 from 2016-17 and Callum Wilson's 14 from 2018-19 are better returns for a Bournemouth player in the Premier League.

Potential Bournemouth XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Christie, Scott; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Solanke.

Prediction

This one will be close but Tottenham should just about shade it. Bournemouth will run them close and could snatch a draw but Spurs at home should be able to secure all three points. Pick: Tottenham 2, Bournemouth 1.