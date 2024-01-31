The race for the top four is on as Tottenham are only three points off the pace of Aston Villa after their loss to Newcastle United. With James Maddison back in the fold, Heung-min Son and Pape Sarr will also be returning soon after South Korea and Senegal's elimination from the AFC Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations. Already out of the FA Cup, the time is now to push for top four but Brentford will provide a stern test.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Jan. 31 | Time : 2:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Jan. 31 | : 2:30 p.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London

: Stadium -- London TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

USA | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Tottenham -155; Draw +320; Brentford +360

Storylines

Tottenham: Giovani Lo Celso is closing in on a return but the match will come too soon for him. Yves Bissouma, Son, and Sarr will be unavailable due to international duty giving Timo Werner another shot on the wing to score his first goal for Spurs after providing an assist in his debut for the club.

Brentford: With Ivan Toney back, all things are possible but the Brentford defense will need to contain a dynamic Spurs attack. Bryan Mbeumo will miss the match while on loan Sergio Reguilon will be unavailable due to not being able to face his parent club but Thomas Frank will find a way to keep the Bees in the match.

Prediction

Knowing what's at stake in being able to pass Aston Villa in the table, Spurs will come out flying en route to a big home victory. Pick: Tottenham 3, Brentford 1