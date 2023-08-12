Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford square off on Matchday 1 of the English Premier League on Sunday morning. These clubs were neck-and-neck in the EPL standings last year. Tottenham finished eighth with 60 points, meanwhile, Brentford were right behind them with 59 points. Brentford topped Spurs 3-1 in their last outing in May.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET. Tottenham are listed at +150 (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line, while Brentford are +170 underdogs. A draw would return +245 in the latest Tottenham vs. Brentford odds, while the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Brentford vs. Tottenham picks, make sure you check out the EPL predictions and betting advice from proven SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Now, Sutton has broken down the Spurs vs. Brentford matchup from every angle and locked in his EPL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Brentford vs. Spurs:

Tottenham vs. Brentford money line: Tottenham +150, Brentford +170, Draw +245

Tottenham vs. Brentford spread: Tottenham -0.5 (+130)

Tottenham vs. Brentford over/under: 2.5 goals

Tottenham: Finished eighth in the EPL last season

Brentford: Finished ninth in the EPL last season

Tottenham vs. Brentford picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Tottenham

With Harry Kane now at FC Bayern, forward Son Heung-Min is one of the lead attackers. Heung-Min has terrific contact balance and owns great footwork with the ball. The 31-year-old is also very agile and quick in the open field. Last year, Heung-Min was second on the team in goals (10) and third in assists (6).

Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg plays a variety of roles for this team. Hojbjerg is a smart passer and has good awareness. The 28-year supplied four goals and five assists during the 2022-23 EPL season. Midfielder Ivan Perisic is a reliable facilitator for Tottenham. Perisic excels on crossers and gives his teammates a great chance to capitalize. He ranked first on the team in assists (8) last English Premier season. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Brentford

Midfielder Bryan Mbeumo is a versatile and impactful force. Mbeumo has the skillset to create scoring opportunities for both himself and his teammates. During the 2022-23 English Premier League campaign, Mbeumo was second on the team in goals (9) but first in assists (9).

On May 20 versus Tottenham, Mbeumo had two goals on six shots along with one assist. Midfielder Yoane Wissa provides Brentford with a strong striker. Wissa will use his quickness and speed to get around defenders with ease. Last year for the Bees, the 26-year-old had seven goals and three assists. See which team to pick here.

How to make Brentford vs. Tottenham picks

Sutton has scrutinized Spurs vs. Brentford from every angle and he's locked in two best bets. He's only sharing his Premier League picks and analysis at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Tottenham vs. Brentford? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Brentford vs. Spurs, all from SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert in 2022, and find out.