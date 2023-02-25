With the race for the top four heating up, Tottenham are bidding to find the consistency that has eluded them so far this season and there might be no better game for them to build momentum than at home to their rivals Chelsea. After their 2-0 win over another London opponent (West Ham) last week, fourth placed Spurs will be targeting a second win on the bounce in the Premier League for just the second time since October 19.

Chelsea have won just two league games in total since the World Cup and a defeat would heighten the pressure on Graham Potter despite all indications that the club hierarchy are backing the former Brighton boss. Champions League qualification through the Premier League is likely gone for the Blues anyway -- they are as close to the relegation zone as the top four -- but another loss would leave them battling just to stay in the top half. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 26 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 26 | 12:30 p.m. ET Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (free trial)

USA | fuboTV (free trial) Odds: Tottenham +150; Draw +220; Chelsea +188 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Tottenham: Antonio Conte is unlikely to be back in the dugout for the matchup with his former side on Sunday as he continues to recover from gallbladder surgery in his native Italy, but it may not be long before his return, according to assistant manager Cristian Stellini. "We don't know yet but my feeling is he is very close to coming back," he said. "We speak a lot. If we compare when Antonio had the surgery three weeks ago, now he is completely different. Now he is completely involved.

"We transferred to him our feeling, the sensation we have on the players. He can watch training so the energy is coming again 100%. He is back and involved in every situation, every decision. We are looking forward to having him back. If you want with every part of your body something, the energy is completely at the top. When he will be back, the impact of Antonio will be incredible. I feel his energy. We have a call three times a day, also in the evening. I feel Antonio like he is here."

Spurs have no new injury concerns going into their derby match but remain without long term absentees including Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma and Ryan Sessegnon. Harry Kane had been ill during the week but is expected to be available.

Chelsea: Expectations are high for any Chelsea manager when they face Spurs, a team they have had quite the hold over in the Premier League era. In that time they have won 33 times, more than any other opponent, and in the last eight league meetings Chelsea have taken 20 of an available 24. If they are to extend that run the Blues will need to start scoring and improve a record of six goals from 11 top flight games.

The root of that malaise, Potter suggested on Friday, came before a ball had even been kicked in the 2022-23 season. "It's really tough [to integrate new signings]," said the Chelsea head coach. "My quote a few weeks ago is that it's the toughest job in football, and there are lots of factors for that. Speaking to a couple of the experienced guys, they thought it was the worst pre-season they've had for different reasons. That's not to blame anybody - that happens."

Prediction

Chelsea might not have been scoring many of late but the chances have been coming and this time they might get enough fortunate breaks to at least stop the rot. PICK: Tottenham 2, Chelsea 2