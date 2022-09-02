Tottenham can stretch their unbeaten streak to start the season to six matches when Spurs host Fulham on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Through five matches this season, Spurs have three wins and two draws and sit in third place in the Premier League table with 11 points. The club is coming off a 1-1 draw against West Ham on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Fulham enter Matchday 6 in seventh place in the EPL table with eight points. The club defeated Brighton & Hove Albion, 2-1, on Tuesday.

Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. ET. Tottenham are listed as a -210 favorite (risk $210 to win $100) in the latest Spurs vs. Fulham odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Fulham are a +550 underdog. A draw is +350, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Fulham vs. Tottenham spread: Tottenham -1.5 (+130)

Fulham vs. Tottenham over/under: 2.5 goals

Fulham vs. Tottenham money line: Fulham +550, Spurs -210, Draw +350

Why you should back Tottenham

Tottenham have one of the most prolific scorers in Premier League history in Harry Kane. The 29-year-old Kane is tied for third all-time in career EPL goals with 187, behind only Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208). Kane already has scored four goals this season, which is tied for third in the league.

In addition, Dejan Kulusevski has been playing well for Spurs. The 22-year-old from Stockholm is tied for fifth in the EPL in assists with two. In Wednesday's draw against West Ham, he combined with Kane in the counter attack that led to Tottenham's only goal.

Why you should back Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been red-hot to start the season. The 27-year-old striker has scored five goals in five matches this season, which trails only Man City's Erling Haaland (nine) in the EPL. In Tuesday's win, he displayed an all-around game, helping to defend and advance the ball up the pitch.

In addition, American centerback Tim Ream is playing well for Fulham. A former member of the U.S. Men's National Team, the 34-year-old Ream had a key block of a sure Brighton goal on Tuesday that would've tied the match. Ream's play will be key with Kane on the other side.

How to make Tottenham vs. Fulham picks

