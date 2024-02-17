Heung-min Son may be fit to start for Tottenham after his return from the AFC Asian Cup but Ange Postecoglou will be left with defensive issues as right back Pedro Porro will miss Saturday's match against Wolves. Porro is sidelined a couple of weeks with a muscle strain picked up in training. One of the main corner kick takers for Spurs, Porro has seven assists keeping this strong attack ticking over. Spurs won't be the only team without a key performer however, as Matheus Cunha is out for Wolves with a hamstring injury. An attacker with nine goals and six assists, Cunha has been enjoying a breakout season as Wolves rise up the table but this injury could cut his season short.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Feb. 17 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 17 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London

: Stadium -- London TV: None | Live stream: Peacock

None | Peacock Odds: Tottenham -190; Draw +400; Wolverhampton +450

Storylines

Tottenham: Looking to keep their slim lead on Aston Villa in the table, Spurs can't afford to drop points in what could be a tricky game versus Gary O'Neil's Wolves. Spurs haven't kept a clean sheet in five consecutive matches in all competitions and set plays have been a struggle defensively. Son's return to the starting XI could mean that it won't matter how many goals are conceded when Spurs are already scoring two goals per game in home matches.

Wolves: A Pedro by another name, Pedro Neto, is someone who could change the match in Wolves' favor. In only 15 matches he has racked up two goals and eight assists as his dynamic presence on the wings can give Premier League defenders fit. Between Neto and Hwang-hee Chan, even without Cunha, there is quite an attacking threat in this side.

Prediction

Wolves won't make this easy but Spurs have too many attackers at their disposal to drop this match in front of their home fans. Pick: Tottenham 3, Wolves 1