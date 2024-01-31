Transfer deadline day is here and CBS Sports Golazo has you covered for all the biggest stories as the window closes. Hosts Poppy Miller and Chris Wittyngham will break down the moves as they happen while the window closes around the world starting at 4 p.m. ET. Gio Reyna to Nottingham Forest may be nearing completion before the deadline in England but that doesn't mean there won't be more moves as teams look to boost their squads for the second half of the season.

On deadline day, teams looking to stay out of the relegation zone or chasing Europe can spring into action and it's no different this season with Forest leading the charge in the Premier League. Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday have already added reinforcements and more are surely on their way.

Here's what to know:

How to watch Scoreline's deadline day special

Date : Thursday, Feb. 1 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Feb. 1 | : 4 p.m. ET Live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+

Here's when the window closes in the major leagues around the world on Thursday:

Premier League

The transfer window closes on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. ET (10 p.m. GMT)

La Liga

The transfer window closes on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. ET. (10 p.m. GMT)

Serie A

The transfer window closes on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. ET. (7 p.m. GMT)

Bundesliga

The transfer window closes on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 12 p.m. ET. (5 p.m. GMT)

Ligue 1

The transfer window closes on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. ET. (10 p.m. GMT)