The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage continues on Wednesday, Oct. 5, with several must-see showdowns. A total of eight games are on Wednesday's UEFA Champions League 2022 schedule, including RB Leipzig vs. Celtic (12:45 p.m. ET), Chelsea vs. AC Milan ( 3 p.m.) and Benfica vs. PSG (3 p.m.) You can see every moment of every game on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS (expires 10/31/22).

2022 UEFA Champions League schedule, odds Wednesday, Oct. 5



12:45 p.m. ET

RB Leipzig (-180) vs. Celtic (+460), Draw (+340) Stream live on Paramount+

Salzburg (-145) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (+380), Draw (+285) Stream live on Paramount+

3 p.m. ET

Real Madrid (-600) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (+1500), Draw (+650) Stream live on Paramount+

Benfica (+320) vs. PSG (-135), Draw (+320) Stream live on Paramount+

Sevilla (+185) vs. Dortmund (+140), Draw (+250) Stream live on Paramount+

Manchester City (-2500) vs. Copenhagen (+4500), Draw (+1300) Stream live on Paramount+

Chelsea (-145) vs. AC Milan (+390), Draw (+290) Stream live on Paramount+

Juventus (-335) vs. Maccabi Haifa (+950), Draw (+440) Stream live on Paramount+

