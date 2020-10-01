The Champions League group stage draw is behind us and we now know every club's path to the knockout round. Thirty-two teams were split into eight groups of four clubs during the draw, and once the group stage gets underway, each team will play their three opponents home and away. The top two teams advance to the group stage and the third-placed team will be transferred to the Europa League knockout stage. The fourth-placed team will be sent packing without a continental knockout stage to play.

The fun begins on Oct. 20 through Dec. 9. Every match will be available to stream on CBS All Access. Be sure to check the group standings below after each match.

Group A

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Bayern Munich 0 0 0 0 0 0 2. Atletico Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 3. Red Bull Salzburg 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Lokomotiv Moscow 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Real Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 2. Shakhtar Donetsk 0 0 0 0 0 0 3. Inter Milan 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Borussia Monchengladbach 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Porto 0 0 0 0 0 0 2. Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 3. Olympiacos 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Marseille 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 2. Ajax 0 0 0 0 0 0 3. Atalanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Midtjylland 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Sevilla 0 0 0 0 0 0 2. Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 3. Krasnodar 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Rennes 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Zenit 0 0 0 0 0 0 2. Borussia Dortmund 0 0 0 0 0 0 3. Lazio 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Club Brugge 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group G

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Juventus 0 0 0 0 0 0 2. Barcelona 0 0 0 0 0 0 3. Dynamo Kiev 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Ferencvaros 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group H