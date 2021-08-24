The soccer calendar is back to normal, which means UEFA Champions League qualifiers are upon us as we inch closer to the group-stage draw set for Thursday when we'll learn how the 32 participants will be paired into eight groups of four. Below you'll find the schedule for the qualifying rounds, as well as dates for all six group stage matchdays and dates for the knockout stage as all roads lead to Saint Petersburg in Russia for the final on May 28. As always, CBS Sports and Paramount+ are your go-to home for all things Champions League. Be sure to click here to stream every game.
Play-off round
All matches live
Champions Path:
|TEAM
|TEAM
|LEG 1
|LEG 2
|AGG. SCORE
Red Bull Salzburg
Brøndby
2-1
Aug. 25, 3 p.m. ET
--
Sheriff Tirapsol
Dinamo Zagreb
3-0
Aug. 25, 3 p.m. ET
--
Malmö FF
Ludogorets
2-0
Aug. 24, 3 p.m. ET
--
Young Boys
Ferencvaros
3-2
Aug. 24, 3 p.m. ET
--
League Path:
|TEAM
|TEAM
|LEG 1
|LEG 2
|AGG. SCORE
Monaco
Shakhtar Donetsk
0-1
Aug. 25, 3 p.m ET
--
Benfica
PSV Eindhoven
2-1
Aug. 24, 3 p.m. ET
--
Group stage dates
Thursday, Aug. 26
Group-stage draw
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Matchday 1
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Matchday 1
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Matchday 2
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Matchday 2
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Matchday 3
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Matchday 3
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Matchday 4
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Matchday 4
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Matchday 5
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Matchday 5
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Matchday 6
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Matchday 6
Knockout stage dates
Monday, Dec. 13
Round of 16 draw
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Round of 16, first legs
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Round of 16, first legs
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Round of 16, first legs
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Round of 16, first legs
Tuesday, March 8
Round of 16, second legs
Wednesday, March 9
Round of 16, second legs
Tuesday, March 15
Round of 16, second legs
Wednesday, March 16
Round of 16, second legs
Friday, March 18
Quarterfinal and semifinal draw
Tuesday, April 5
Quarterfinals, first legs
Wednesday, April 6
Quarterfinals, first legs
Tuesday, April 12
Quarterfinals, second legs
Wednesday, April 13
Quarterfinals, second legs
Tuesday, April 26
Semifinals, first legs
Wednesday, April 27
Semifinals, first legs
Tuesday, May 3
Semifinals, second legs
Wednesday, May 4
Semifinals, second legs
Saturday, May 28
Champions League final in Saint Petersburg Stadium
Results from previous rounds
Preliminary round
June 22 (Semifinal)
Folgore 0, Prishtina 2
HB Tórshavn 0, Inter Club d'Escaldes 1
June 25 (Final)
Prishtina 2, Inter Club d'Escaldes 0
First qualifying round
|TEAM
|TEAM
|LEG 1
|LEG 2
|AGG. SCORE
Fola Esch
Lincoln Red Imps
2-2
0-5
2-7
Slovan Bratislava
Shamrock Rovers
2-0
1-2
3-2
Malmö FF
Riga
1-0
1-1
2-1
Bodø/Glimt
Legia Warsaw
2-3
0-2
2-5
Connah's Quay Nomads
Alashkert
2-2
0-1 (a.e.t.)
2-3
HJK
Budućnost Podgorica
3-1
4-0
7-1
CFR Cluj
Borac Banja Luka
3-1
1-2 (a.e.t.)
4-3
Shkëndija
Mura
0-1
0-5
0-6
Teuta
Sheriff Tiraspol
0-4
0-1
0-5
Dinamo Tbilisi
Neftçi Baku
1-2
1-2
2-4
Maccabi Haifa
Kairat
1-1
0-2
1-3
Ludogorets
Shakhtyor Soligorsk
1-0
1-0
2-0
Ferencváros
Prishtina
3-0
3-1
6-1
Žalgiris
infield
3-1
2-1
5-2
Flora
Hibernians
2-0
3-0
5-0
Dinamo Zagreb
Valur
3-2
2-0
5-2
Second qualifying round
Champions Path:
|TEAM
|TEAM
|LEG 1
|LEG 2
|AGG. SCORE
Dinamo Zagreb
Omonia
2-0
1-0
3-0
Slovan Bratislava
Young Boys
0-0
2-3
2-3
Legia Warsaw
Flora
2-1
1-0
3-1
Alashkert
Sheriff Tiraspol
0-1
1-3
1-4
Olympiacos
Neftçi Baku
1-0
1-0
2-0
Kairat
Red Star Belgrade
2-1
0-5
2-6
Lincoln Red Imps
CFR Cluj
1-2
0-2
1-4
Malmö FF
HJK
2-1
2-2
4-3
Ferencváros
Žalgiris
2-0
3-1
5-1
Mura
Ludogorets
0-0
1-3
1-3
League Path:
|TEAM
|TEAM
|LEG 1
|LEG 2
|AGG. SCORE
Rapid Wien
Sparta Prague
2-1
0-2
2-3
Celtic
Midtjylland
1-1
1-2 (a.e.t.)
2-3
PSV Eindhoven
Galatasaray
5-1
2-1
7-2
Third qualifying round
