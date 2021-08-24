uefa-champions-league-europa-league-trophy.jpg
The soccer calendar is back to normal, which means UEFA Champions League qualifiers are upon us as we inch closer to the group-stage draw set for Thursday when we'll learn how the 32 participants will be paired into eight groups of four. Below you'll find the schedule for the qualifying rounds, as well as dates for all six group stage matchdays and dates for the knockout stage as all roads lead to Saint Petersburg in Russia for the final on May 28.

Play-off round

All matches live

Champions Path:

TEAMTEAMLEG 1LEG 2AGG. SCORE

Red Bull Salzburg 

Brøndby

2-1

Aug. 25, 3 p.m. ET

--

Sheriff Tirapsol

Dinamo Zagreb

3-0

Aug. 25, 3 p.m. ET

--

Malmö FF

Ludogorets

2-0

Aug. 24, 3 p.m. ET

--

Young Boys

Ferencvaros

3-2

Aug. 24, 3 p.m. ET

--


League Path:

TEAMTEAMLEG 1LEG 2AGG. SCORE

Monaco

Shakhtar Donetsk

0-1

Aug. 25, 3 p.m ET

--

Benfica

PSV Eindhoven

2-1

Aug. 24, 3 p.m. ET

--

Group stage dates

Thursday, Aug. 26
Group-stage draw

Tuesday, Sept. 14
Matchday 1

Wednesday, Sept. 15
Matchday 1

Tuesday, Sept. 28
Matchday 2

Wednesday, Sept. 29
Matchday 2

Tuesday, Oct. 19
Matchday 3

Wednesday, Oct. 20
Matchday 3

Tuesday, Nov. 2
Matchday 4

Wednesday, Nov. 3
Matchday 4

Tuesday, Nov. 23
Matchday 5

Wednesday, Nov. 24
Matchday 5

Tuesday, Dec. 7
Matchday 6

Wednesday, Dec. 8
Matchday 6

Knockout stage dates

Monday, Dec. 13
Round of 16 draw

Tuesday, Feb. 15
Round of 16, first legs

Wednesday, Feb. 16
Round of 16, first legs

Tuesday, Feb. 22
Round of 16, first legs

Wednesday, Feb. 23
Round of 16, first legs

Tuesday, March 8
Round of 16, second legs

Wednesday, March 9
Round of 16, second legs

Tuesday, March 15
Round of 16, second legs

Wednesday, March 16
Round of 16, second legs

Friday, March 18
Quarterfinal and semifinal draw

Tuesday, April 5
Quarterfinals, first legs

Wednesday, April 6
Quarterfinals, first legs

Tuesday, April 12
Quarterfinals, second legs

Wednesday, April 13
Quarterfinals, second legs

Tuesday, April 26
Semifinals, first legs

Wednesday, April 27
Semifinals, first legs

Tuesday, May 3
Semifinals, second legs

Wednesday, May 4
Semifinals, second legs

Saturday, May 28
Champions League final in Saint Petersburg Stadium

Results from previous rounds

Preliminary round

June 22 (Semifinal)
Folgore 0, Prishtina 2
HB Tórshavn 0, Inter Club d'Escaldes 1

June 25 (Final)
Prishtina 2, Inter Club d'Escaldes 0

First qualifying round

TEAMTEAMLEG 1LEG 2AGG. SCORE

Fola Esch

Lincoln Red Imps

2-2

0-5

2-7

Slovan Bratislava

Shamrock Rovers

2-0

1-2

3-2

Malmö FF

Riga

1-0

1-1

2-1

Bodø/Glimt

Legia Warsaw

2-3

0-2

2-5

Connah's Quay Nomads

Alashkert

2-2

0-1 (a.e.t.)

2-3

HJK

Budućnost Podgorica

3-1

4-0

7-1

CFR Cluj

Borac Banja Luka

3-1

1-2 (a.e.t.)

4-3

Shkëndija

Mura

0-1

0-5

0-6

Teuta

Sheriff Tiraspol

0-4

0-1

0-5

Dinamo Tbilisi 

Neftçi Baku

1-2

1-2

2-4

Maccabi Haifa

Kairat

1-1

0-2

1-3

Ludogorets

Shakhtyor Soligorsk

1-0

1-0

2-0

Ferencváros

Prishtina

3-0

3-1

6-1

Žalgiris

infield

3-1

2-1

5-2

Flora

Hibernians

2-0

3-0

5-0

Dinamo Zagreb

Valur

3-2

2-0

5-2

Second qualifying round

Champions Path:

TEAMTEAMLEG 1LEG 2AGG. SCORE

Dinamo Zagreb

Omonia

2-0

1-0

3-0

Slovan Bratislava

Young Boys

0-0

2-3

2-3

Legia Warsaw

Flora

2-1

1-0

3-1

Alashkert

Sheriff Tiraspol

0-1

1-3

1-4

Olympiacos

Neftçi Baku

1-0

1-0

2-0

Kairat

Red Star Belgrade

2-1

0-5

2-6

Lincoln Red Imps

CFR Cluj

1-2

0-2

1-4

Malmö FF

HJK

2-1

2-2

4-3

Ferencváros

Žalgiris

2-0

3-1

5-1

Mura

Ludogorets

0-0

1-3

1-3


League Path:

TEAMTEAMLEG 1LEG 2AGG. SCORE

Rapid Wien

Sparta Prague

2-1

0-2

2-3

Celtic

Midtjylland

1-1

1-2 (a.e.t.)

2-3

PSV Eindhoven

Galatasaray

5-1

2-1

7-2

Third qualifying round

