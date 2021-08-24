The soccer calendar is back to normal, which means UEFA Champions League qualifiers are upon us as we inch closer to the group-stage draw set for Thursday when we'll learn how the 32 participants will be paired into eight groups of four. Below you'll find the schedule for the qualifying rounds, as well as dates for all six group stage matchdays and dates for the knockout stage as all roads lead to Saint Petersburg in Russia for the final on May 28. As always, CBS Sports and Paramount+ are your go-to home for all things Champions League. Be sure to click here to stream every game.

Play-off round



Champions Path:

TEAM TEAM LEG 1 LEG 2 AGG. SCORE Red Bull Salzburg Brøndby 2-1 Aug. 25, 3 p.m. ET -- Sheriff Tirapsol Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 Aug. 25, 3 p.m. ET -- Malmö FF Ludogorets 2-0 Aug. 24, 3 p.m. ET -- Young Boys Ferencvaros 3-2 Aug. 24, 3 p.m. ET --



League Path:

TEAM TEAM LEG 1 LEG 2 AGG. SCORE Monaco Shakhtar Donetsk 0-1 Aug. 25, 3 p.m ET -- Benfica PSV Eindhoven 2-1 Aug. 24, 3 p.m. ET --

Group stage dates

Thursday, Aug. 26

Group-stage draw

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Matchday 1

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Matchday 1

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Matchday 2

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Matchday 2

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Matchday 3

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Matchday 3

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Matchday 4

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Matchday 4

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Matchday 5

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Matchday 5

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Matchday 6

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Matchday 6

Knockout stage dates

Monday, Dec. 13

Round of 16 draw

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Round of 16, first legs

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Round of 16, first legs

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Round of 16, first legs

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Round of 16, first legs

Tuesday, March 8

Round of 16, second legs

Wednesday, March 9

Round of 16, second legs

Tuesday, March 15

Round of 16, second legs

Wednesday, March 16

Round of 16, second legs

Friday, March 18

Quarterfinal and semifinal draw

Tuesday, April 5

Quarterfinals, first legs

Wednesday, April 6

Quarterfinals, first legs

Tuesday, April 12

Quarterfinals, second legs

Wednesday, April 13

Quarterfinals, second legs

Tuesday, April 26

Semifinals, first legs

Wednesday, April 27

Semifinals, first legs

Tuesday, May 3

Semifinals, second legs

Wednesday, May 4

Semifinals, second legs

Saturday, May 28

Champions League final in Saint Petersburg Stadium

Results from previous rounds

Preliminary round

June 22 (Semifinal)

Folgore 0, Prishtina 2

HB Tórshavn 0, Inter Club d'Escaldes 1

June 25 (Final)

Prishtina 2, Inter Club d'Escaldes 0

First qualifying round

TEAM TEAM LEG 1 LEG 2 AGG. SCORE Fola Esch Lincoln Red Imps 2-2 0-5 2-7 Slovan Bratislava Shamrock Rovers 2-0 1-2 3-2 Malmö FF Riga 1-0 1-1 2-1 Bodø/Glimt Legia Warsaw 2-3 0-2 2-5 Connah's Quay Nomads Alashkert 2-2 0-1 (a.e.t.) 2-3 HJK Budućnost Podgorica 3-1 4-0 7-1 CFR Cluj Borac Banja Luka 3-1 1-2 (a.e.t.) 4-3 Shkëndija Mura 0-1 0-5 0-6 Teuta Sheriff Tiraspol 0-4 0-1 0-5 Dinamo Tbilisi Neftçi Baku 1-2 1-2 2-4 Maccabi Haifa Kairat 1-1 0-2 1-3 Ludogorets Shakhtyor Soligorsk 1-0 1-0 2-0 Ferencváros Prishtina 3-0 3-1 6-1 Žalgiris infield 3-1 2-1 5-2 Flora Hibernians 2-0 3-0 5-0 Dinamo Zagreb Valur 3-2 2-0 5-2

Second qualifying round

Champions Path:

TEAM TEAM LEG 1 LEG 2 AGG. SCORE Dinamo Zagreb Omonia 2-0 1-0 3-0 Slovan Bratislava Young Boys 0-0 2-3 2-3 Legia Warsaw Flora 2-1 1-0 3-1 Alashkert Sheriff Tiraspol 0-1 1-3 1-4 Olympiacos Neftçi Baku 1-0 1-0 2-0 Kairat Red Star Belgrade 2-1 0-5 2-6 Lincoln Red Imps CFR Cluj 1-2 0-2 1-4 Malmö FF HJK 2-1 2-2 4-3 Ferencváros Žalgiris 2-0 3-1 5-1 Mura Ludogorets 0-0 1-3 1-3



League Path:

TEAM TEAM LEG 1 LEG 2 AGG. SCORE Rapid Wien Sparta Prague 2-1 0-2 2-3 Celtic Midtjylland 1-1 1-2 (a.e.t.) 2-3 PSV Eindhoven Galatasaray 5-1 2-1 7-2

Third qualifying round

Champions Path:

TEAM TEAM LEG 1 LEG 2 AGG. SCORE Dinamo Zagreb Legia Warsaw 1-1 0-1 2-1 CFR Cluj Young Boys 1-1 1-3 1-4 Olympiacos Ludogorets 1-1 2-2 3-3 (1-4 on pens) Red Star Belgrade Sheriff Tiraspol 1-1 0-1 1-2 Malmö FF Rangers 2-1 2-1 4-2 Ferencváros Slavia Prague 2-0 0-1 2-1

League Path: