Italy will look to improve on its 29-match unbeaten streak when it battles Wales in a UEFA Euro 2020 Group A matchup on Sunday. Italy (2-0-0) has dominated thus far at Euro 2020, posting 3-0 wins over Turkey and Switzerland. Wales (1-0-1) tied Switzerland 1-1 to open play and then defeated Turkey 2-0 on Wednesday.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Italy is listed as the -200 (risk $200 to win $100) favorite on the money line, while Wales is +700 and a draw would return +280 in the latest Italy vs. Wales odds at William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5 in the Wales vs. Italy odds. Before making any Italy vs. Wales picks, check out the UEFA Euro 2020 predictions and best bets from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season. He's having a great Euro 2020 as well, with his picks generating over $500 in profit for $100 bettors through Friday's action. Green has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has set his sights on Italy vs Wales and he recently revealed his best bets for the 2020 Euro matchup. You can only see them on SportsLine. Here are the betting lines and trends for Wales vs Italy:

Italy vs. Wale spread: Italy -1.5 (+150)

Italy vs. Wales over-under: 2.5 goals (under -150, over +120)

Italy vs. Wales moneyline: Italy -200, Wales +700, Draw +280

ITA: Is 7-0-0 in 2021 and has a 10-match winning streak

WAL: Is 8-3-4 in its last 15 matches dating back to last September



Why you should back Italy

Italy has not lost since Sept. 10, 2018, when Portugal posted a 1-0 victory in the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League Group A3 in Lisbon, Portugal. The Italians were a perfect 10-0 in 2019 and 5-0-3 last year. They have dominated in this tournament and have not scored fewer than two goals since a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on Oct. 14, 2020. Manuel Locatelli scored two goals and Ciro Immobile one on Wednesday.

Immobile, a striker for both Serie A club Lazio and the Italian national team, has scored a goal in each of Italy's last three matches and in five of the Italians' seven matches this year. Immobile, 31, has scored 15 goals in 48 appearances for his country's team. Since beginning his club career in 2008-09, he has been explosive, scoring 228 goals in 414 appearances.

Why you should back Wales

Wales has just two losses this calendar year, and has played well since losing a 3-0 friendly to defending World Cup champion France on June 2. In the tournament opener, Wales spotted Switzerland an early goal before Kieffer Moore scored the equalizer in the 74th minute.

Ramsey, 30, has been a big part of Wales' offense. He is second on the team in career goals with 17 in 65 appearances. Ramsey has played the last two seasons with Juventus of Serie A and has registered six goals in 65 appearances. For his career, which began in 2006-07, he has appeared in 467 matches and scored 73 goals for five club teams.

How to make UEFA Euro 2020 Group A picks for Italy vs. Wales

Green has analyzed Italy vs. Wales from every possible angle and we can tell you he's leaning under on the goal total (2.5), and he's also revealed his best bets and expert analysis. He's only sharing his picks and analysis on SportsLine.

So who wins Italy vs. Wales? And what are the best bets for Sunday's matchup? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Italy vs. Wales picks, all from the European soccer expert who has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.