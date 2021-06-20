It will be an intriguing game when Ukraine and Austria face off Monday with a trip to the knockout stage on the line at the 2020 European Championships. A victory in Bucharest, Romania would clinch a spot in the next round, but both teams could get through if it ends in a draw. Both have three points after they each beat North Macedonia and lost to the Netherlands, and the four best third-place finishers go through. Ukraine has been effective in attack with Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk, while Austria relies on the supreme passing ability of David Alaba and welcomes back striker Marko Arnautovic from a one-match ban.

Ukraine vs. Austria money line: Ukraine +225, Austria +250, Draw +100

UKR: MF Ruslan Malinovskyi led Serie A with 12 assists for Atalanta

AUS: GK Daniel Bachmann had 13 clean sheets in 23 matches for Watford

Why you should back Ukraine

The Ukrainians take on the hard-working personality of manager Andriy Shevchenko, the national team's all-time leading scorer and the 2004 Ballon d'Or winner. Yarmolenko and Yaremchuk don't have his flair, but both have scored in the last three international matches. The 25-year-old Yaremchuk had 17 goals for Gent in the Belgian First Division A last season and has seven in 11 games in 2021 for Ukraine. Yarmolenko, 31, has five in eight international matches after missing most of last season with West Ham in England's Premier League.

Ukraine has always been tight-knight and resilient, making it tough to beat. It battled to a 1-1 draw with world champion France in a 2022 World Cup qualifying match in March and beat Spain and Switzerland in an otherwise poor Nations League campaign. It finished atop a group in Euro 2020 qualifying that included Portugal, getting a scoreless draw and a 2-1 victory against the reigning European champions. The 3-2 loss to Netherlands broke a six-game unbeaten streak, but Ukraine posed a lot more problems for the Dutch defense than Austria did in its 2-0 loss.

Why you should back Austria

Alaba is one of the world's best and most versatile players. The 28-year-old is headed to Real Madrid after winning 28 trophies with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, and he motivates the team he has represented since age 17. His passes, especially on crosses and set pieces, routinely put his teammates in position to score, and he assisted on the go-ahead goal in the opener against North Macedonia. Austria goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann played a major role as Watford finished second in the English Championship to earn promotion to the Premier League.

The Austrians have scored in 12 of their last 15 games, and Sasa Kalajdzic and Arnautovic are capable attackers. Kalajdzic had 16 goals with Stuttgart and has scored three in three World Cup qualifying matches. Austria also looks forward to the return of Arnautovic, who was banned for insulting an opponent after scoring the final goal in the tournament opener.

