England entered Euro 2020 as one of the tournament favorites and will try to secure its spot in the knockout round on Tuesday when it hosts the Czech Republic in a 2020 UEFA European Championship group-stage match at Wembley Stadium. England is coming off a disappointing 0-0 draw against Scotland in its last outing, while the Czech Republic settled for a 1-1 draw against Croatia. A draw on Tuesday would guarantee both teams advance to the knockout stage, but England needs a victory to win Group D.

England vs. Czech Republic spread: England -0.5 (-170)

England vs. Czech Republic over-under: 2.5 goals

England vs. Czech Republic money line: England -180, Czech Rep +700, Draw +250

ENG: England has given up just one goal in its last eight games

CZR: Patrik Schick has 13 goals in 27 international matches

Why you should back England

The Three Lions have an embarrassment of talent, but they've struggled mightily to show their quality at Euro 2020. Captain Harry Kane has been a major disappointment through the first two games, failing to record a shot on target in England's win over Croatia and draw with Scotland. However, Kane led the English Premier League in most key categories, including goals (23) and assists (14) this season, which means he can turn on the switch at any time.

In addition, Manchester City's Raheem Sterling has been a bright spot for Gareth Southgate's squad thus far. He scored England's only goal at Euro 2020 so far, and he's had tremendous success against the Czech Republic. In fact, Sterling scored the only hat-trick of his international career against the Czech Republic in 2019.

Why you should back Czech Republic

The Czech Republic have been one of the more surprising teams at Euro 2020. The Czechs made a statement in their first game with an emphatic 2-0 victory over Scotland that featured the goal of the tournament from Patrik Schick, who beat the keeper from almost 50 yards out. Schick followed up his two-goal performance in the opener with another goal in the 1-1 draw against Croatia. The 25-year-old became the first player to score three times in his first two European Championship appearances since Mario Mandzukic in 2012.

The Czech Republic also features a strong defensive unit that has given up just six shots on target through its first two Euro 2020 matches. The Czechs know a draw will see them finish first in Group D, which means they'll likely employ a defensive formation against an England squad that has struggled to score goals.

