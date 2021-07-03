The 1966 World Cup is England's only major tournament victory, but the Three Lions entered UEFA Euro 2020 with high hopes coming off a fourth-place finish in the 2018 World Cup. Now they'll take on Ukraine on Saturday in a Euro 2020 quarterfinal matchup with the winner taking on either the Czech Republic or Denmark in the semifinals next week. England won Group D and bested Germany in the Round of 16, while Ukraine advanced as a third-place team out of Group C and beat Sweden in extra time on Tuesday.

Both squads made major tactical adjustments in their knockout round victories and now it'll be interesting to see what further adjustments are made with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. On the 90 minute money line, England is the -225 favorite (risk $225 to win $100) with Ukraine at +750 and a draw at +320 in the England vs. Ukraine odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under is 2.5 goals.

England vs. Ukraine spread: England -1.5 (+130)

England vs. Ukraine over-under: 2.5 goals

England vs. Ukraine 90 minute money line: England -225, Ukraine +750, Draw +320

ENG: In seven head-to-head matchups with Ukraine, England has four wins, two draws and a loss

UKR: Artem Dovbyk's game-winning goal in the 121st minute against Sweden was the latest in tournament history

Why you should back England

The Three Lions have been tactically sound at the back throughout the tournament, with four clean sheets in four games. The only other squad to accomplish that in the UEFA European Championship was Germany in 2016. Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Kieran Trippier have been a huge strength at the back.

The attack hasn't been quite as strong, with England managing just two goals during its three group-stage games. However, Raheem Sterling has provided plenty of creativity going forward, scoring three times in England's first four games. And while it has been a relatively quiet tournament for Harry Kane after he won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup, he did manage to score an 86th minute goal against Germany to cement the victory.

Why you should back Ukraine

Ukraine entered Euro 2020 ranked 24th in the FIFA World Rankings and began its tournament with a late loss to the Netherlands. However, three points against North Macedonia in the second group stage game wound up being enough to send The Blue and Yellow through to the knockout stage.

Against Sweden in the round of 16, Manchester City fullback Oleksandr Zinchenko was able to push forward with Ukraine switching to a back three and he played a pivotal role in a 2-1 win. Zinchenko scored on a brilliant volley in the 27th minute to jump start the scoring and then provided the cross that Artem Dovbyk put home in the 121st minute to win in stoppage time. With Ukraine showing some prowess in a back three, Zinchenko getting forward as a fullback will continue to be pivotal against a strong England defense.

