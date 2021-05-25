With another Europa League season coming to an end, time is running out for bettors to select from the huge amount of 2021 UEFA Europa League final prop bets for Wednesday's match between Manchester United and Villarreal. Kickoff from Gdansk Stadium in Poland is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Paramount+. Many of the most attractive prop bets involve top playmakers such as Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani, Gerard Moreno and Paco Alcacer. With a plethora of 2021 UEFA Europa League final prop bets from which to choose, what are the best values to target for Manchester United vs. Villarreal?

When considering 2021 UEFA Europa League prop bets, there are many odds to examine. William Hill Sportsbook lists the odds of Fernandes or Cavani recording a pair of goals at +800. However, Fernandes has registered five two-goal performances this season while Cavani has scored twice in each of his last two Europa League fixtures. Should you back one of them to come up with another big effort, or is there better value elsewhere among the 2021 UEFA Europa League final props? Before locking in any prop bets for Wednesday's Europa League final, you need to see the Villarreal vs. Manchester United prop predictions from SportsLine's proven soccer experts.

SportsLine's team of experts includes Tom Fornelli, Michael Goodman and Martin Green. Fornelli has been a CBS Sports writer since 2010 and is a consistent winner who has demonstrated his expertise in every single sport. The entertaining Fornelli often makes appearances on The Early Edge, SportsLine's daily betting podcast.

Goodman, one of the top soccer editors for CBS Sports, is at the forefront of the advanced statistics and analytics movement in soccer, with eight years of experience working with cutting-edge predictive statistical analysis. Green is a professional sports writer and handicapper who has generated almost $19,000 on European soccer picks since the 2017-18 season.

Top Manchester United vs. Villarreal prop picks

Fornelli is backing Manchester United's Fernandes to score a goal at +130. Fernandes endured a two-month stretch that began in late February that saw him record only two goals over 16 matches across all competitions. The 26-year-old midfielder appears to have put the slump in his rearview mirror, as he's scored four goals in his last six contests. Two of those came in the first leg of the Red Devils' semifinal tie against Roma, giving him a team-leading five in the Europa League.

"While Cavani has been Manchester United's best player as of late, Fernandes is always the best bet to score a goal," Fornelli told SportsLine. "I have a hard time seeing a scenario in which he doesn't find the back of the net."

