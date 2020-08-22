The Women's Champions League closed out the quarterfinals Saturday. The semifinals matchups are now set as French sides Lyon and PSG made it through to the final four after beating Bayern Munich and Arsenal, respectively. Lyon and PSG join Wolfsburg and Barcelona in the semis. You can stream every match on CBS All Access.

Here's what to know and see from the day's action:

Scoreboard

Arsenal 1, PSG 2 : PSG entered the match as slight favorites due to their ability to train and get games in ahead of this quarterfinal. The match was even early, but quickly fell in favor of the French side as Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored first. Arsenal was able to equalize thanks to Beth Mead, but Katoto would assist on the game winner as a freshly subbed Singe Brunn scored in the 77th minute.

: PSG entered the match as slight favorites due to their ability to train and get games in ahead of this quarterfinal. The match was even early, but quickly fell in favor of the French side as Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored first. Arsenal was able to equalize thanks to Beth Mead, but Katoto would assist on the game winner as a freshly subbed Singe Brunn scored in the 77th minute. Lyon 2, Bayern 1: Recently crowed domestic league champions, Lyon entered the match as favorites due to their recent form and massively stacked roster, scoring two goals thanks to Nikita Parris and Amelies Majiri. Bayern would keep the French side honest, able to contest and compete on the day, but their efforts would prove too short as Lyon's substitute's kept up the energy to close out the game.

Top plays

Katoto dominates

The 21-year-old forward was constant threat for the opposition. She opened the goal scoring for PSG's knockout rounds with an impressive volley in the 15th minute:

Bayern threatens

The German side made things interesting in the second half pulling within one thanks to this free kick attempt by Carolin Simon:

Free kick execution

Amel Majri had a solid shift at outside back, but it was her contribution on goal that put Lyon ahead in the 59th minute. Thanks to a precise set piece attempt, with her shot dipping just past the goalkeeper. Check out her game winner:

Notable performances

Let's rate some of the notable performances on the day, with one being the worst and 10 being perfection:

Marie-Antoinette Katoto, PSG: The PSG striker continues to show why she should be ranked among the top scorers in the world, by opening up the scoring for her team in the quarterfinal and assisting on the game winner. Caused problems for the backline all day. RATING: 10

Kim Little, Arsenal: The Scottish international's return to Champions League play after rehabbing back from a foot injury. Saturday was always a tall task for the Gunners, but Little's play on the ball kept Arsenal competitive, including her assist on the equalizer in the 39th minute. RATING: 7.5

Dzsenifer Marozsan, Lyon: The German midfielder was strong on the pitch Saturday for her club. Often outworking opposition, and both disrupting the opposition and generating opportunities for her teammates. RATING: 8.5

A look ahead

The competition rolls on next week to determine who will play in the final. Once again, these are single-match affairs.