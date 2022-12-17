We are in the business end of the World Cup. The quarte-finals were chaotic, hectic but so fun and the semifinals set up a final full of historic proportions. Lionel Messi can win his first World Cup title, Argentina's first title since 1986 or France can become only the third men's national team to win back to back World Cup championships.

Before we get to the final, there were some quite unserious things that happened.

Let's take a look:

Quarterfinals

Croatia vs. Brazil

What a match this was, it was the perfect way to start off the quarterfinals. The game was cagey and played right into Croatia's plans. It took a moment of brilliance from Neymar to unlock the Croatian defense. Game over? Right…. Wrong. The unseriousness from Brazil left them exposed, where was the defending, where was the gumption to shut the shop down and get the win? Croatia hit them on the counter, they went into penalties and two unserious penalties from Rodrygo and Marquinhos, Brazil are out. Out of a tournament they were heavy favorites for, a core of this same group will be vying to win their 6th men's World Cup in 2026. Brazil are looking for a new manager after Tite stepped down but fair play to Croatia, another men's World Cup semifinal and ultimately a third place finish.

Getty Images

Netherlands vs. Argentina

What a ridiculous match this one was. Argentina went up and the Netherlands found a way to equalize it. Manager Louis van Gaal went full Burnley, used Wout Weghorst to devastating effect, a brace for the big man. The unseriousness was the referee, he let the game get out of hand, despite the pre-match comments and the history between the two sides. Given the stakes in the match, it was a recipe for disaster. Antonio Mateu Lahoz dished out 16 yellows, a red card and he has been sent home from the World Cup, because what was that?!

Getty Images

Morocco vs. Portugal

We have history! Morocco became the first African side to reach the semifinal of a men's World Cup. What a glorious day it was for Morocco, Walid Regragui should be proud of himself and his side. So where did the unseriousness happen? Diogo Costa effectively got dunked on, I do not like cross sport comparisons but what Youssef En-Nesyri did to the keeper was not football. Diogo Costa is a talent but that goal was shocking. Portugal tried their hardest to score but Cristiano Ronaldo showed every bit of his age and went out crying. But Portugal has a young talented generation that they should be excited about.

Getty Images

England vs. France

Stop me if you have heard this before, the England's men's national team has crashed out of a tournament. This is their seventh quarterfinal that they have lost, the most ever. England outplayed France for the most part, keeping Kylian Mbappe quiet. Bukayo Saka played his socks off but England find a way to disappoint, consistently. Harry Kane had a chance to not only become England's men's top goal scorer ever but had a chance to level it from the penalty spot. Instead he sent his attempt to 782 High Rd in London. With Gareth Southgate rumored to be out, where do England go from here if he goes? As far as France is concerned, they had all they could handle next in Morocco.

Semifinals

Argentina vs. Croatia

Lionel Messi, that is the short and long of it. He has answered all of his critics. Can't score in a knockout stage match? Here is a round of 16, quarter and semifinal goal. Missed a penalty against Poland? Here are two for you. Lionel Messi has adapted his game as he has gotten older, becoming even more of a playmaker, running when he needs to and his teammates are quality players too. Look at Julian Alvarez, he is not an unknown talent, a crown jewel from River Plate's academy (as is Enzo Fernández), but this World Cup is where has told the world he is here and arrived. There was not that much unserious behavior in this match, Croatia should be very proud of themselves, finishing in the top 4 in back to back World Cup's is no easy task. Replacing Luka Modric will not be an easy task, this however is football and a star shines out of nowhere.

Getty Images

France vs. Morocco:

Didier Deschamps has been in charge of France since 2012, one of the knocks on the coach is that France do not play sexy football. Well Deschamps answered that with a Euro 2016 finalist medal, a World Cup 2018 championship and a 2020–21 UEFA Nations League win. France are a win away from becoming the third men's nation to win back to back championships and Deschamps is doing it his way. Some could say that bringing on two strikers while their midfield was struggling is unserious but it worked to perfection. Randal Kolo Muani came on and scored with his first touch. Deschamps stays winning. Morocco had chances and chances to finish but they did not, France did and that was the difference between the two sides. Morocco should be proud of themselves, they are the first African side to make it to the semi finals of the men's World Cup, they set up the Mohammed VI Football Academy which has born fruit (Youssef En-Nesyri, Nayef Aguerd and Azzedine Ounahi graduated from the academy) and they have provided a roadmap for success for African nations.