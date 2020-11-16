Former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt is one of the fastest athletes in the world. But he believes a different star athlete is currently faster than him. In an interview with Spanish newspaper Marca, Bolt stated that he believes Cristiano Ronaldo is speedier than them eight-time Olympic gold medalist right now.

"For sure Cristiano (is faster than me)," Bolt told Marca. "For me he works out every day, he is a super athlete. He's always on top of his game, he works hard and he is focussed. Right now I definitely think he would be faster than me."

Bolt, who retired from the sport of track and field in 2017, ran a world record time of 9.58 seconds in the 100-meter at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin. In addition, Bolt also recorded a record 19.9 seconds in the 200-meter at the same event.

Bolt points out that Ronaldo is faster than him simply because Ronaldo trains on a daily basis. Bolt believes that Ronaldo could run the 100-meter in less than 12 seconds.

Ronaldo continues to be among soccer's biggest stars. The Portuguese forward has recorded six goals in four Serie A appearances for Juventus so far during the 2020 season.