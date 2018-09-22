USMNT star Weston McKennie diagnosed with deep bone bruise in leg after MRI reveals no break

For any U.S. men's national team fan who watched Saturday's Bayern Munich vs. Schalke game, it wasn't one you probably enjoyed. In the match, star USA midfielder Weston McKennie left nearly in tears after receiving a violent yet unintentional kick from Bayern's James Rodriguez.

In turns out, his injury isn't as feared as first though. Despite concerns there could have been some sort of leg fracture, a source close to the player tells CBS Sports that his MRI revealed no break, just bad bone bruising. The source also said the player is hopeful to be out only for a week, but the timetable on his return remains to be seen.

Here's when the injury took place:

In real time it didn’t look that bad, but in slow motion you see McKennie’s ankle takes the full force of James’ kick pic.twitter.com/w2bJywO69v — Bundimericans (@bundimericans) September 22, 2018

That's good news for USA fans but could put his participation with the national team in October in jeopardy if he's out longer than expected.

More to come as this story develops.