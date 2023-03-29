With two wins in two matches, the dust has settled on the group stage of Nations League League with the United States winning their group following strong performances against El Salvador and Grenada. While the future is uncertain due to not only being led by an interim coach in Anthony Hudson, but also not having a general manager, there were still quite a few lessons learned from this camp so let's take a look who improved, or hurt their stock during this window:

Stock up: Tyler Adams

Absence makes the heart grow fonder and this team needs Tyler Adams to create balance in the midfield. Against Grenada, Luca De La Torre put in a good performance at the base of midfield but defending isn't part of his game like it is with Adams. While he's injured, with no timetable of a return for Leeds United, Adams isn't someone who can be replaced at the national team level. Kellyn Acosta is the most like-for-like player to Adams, but while he's better at progressing the ball forward, Adams has a unique ability to stop teams in their tracks. He's pretty close to being the first name chosen for the lineup each match, the other midfielders will need to settle for a spot alongside him and Weston McKennie.

Stock down: Midfield depth

The USMNT has been trying to figure out who can contribute after Yunus Musah, Adams, and McKennie and things got no clearer during this camp. Gio Reyna did get to show a different side as a number 10 but that only works when Adams isn't available and the team needs to play a double pivot. Aaronson has mainly been used on the wing or in place of McKennie while De La Torre has a super-utility role but after Musah and De La Torre, the team lacks willing ball progressers. Against El Salvador, Reyna and the wingers had to come deep to receive the ball because Musah was isolated. McKennie had an off day due to having the flu, but it was a similar issue that happened during the World Cup. When a member of the "MMA" midfield isn't present, how does the team respond?

Stock up: Miles Robinson

It was a welcome return to the fold for the post-injury Miles Robinson. Alongside Tim Ream, Robinson played like he hasn't lost a step since his Achilles injury, asserting his dominance by keeping El Salvador in check. Stepping up at the right time and with confidence, Robinson shows that one spot will be taken care of in defense and that everyone else is playing for the chance to partner him. Not having Robinson at the World Cup was a massive loss for the team, but everything is looking up for the 26 year old.

Stock down: Daryl Dike

This isn't really Daryl Dike's fault for a few reasons as the team didn't use his strengths. Dike needs to stay high and let the ball come to him and this needed him to come deep and create his own chances, so it doesn't seem like this version of the USMNT knows how to utilize true target forwards. With one eye turned to the Florian Balogun sweepstakes, this was a chance for Dike to ensure that he stays in the conversation as a forward who can contribute moving forward. But with Ricardo Pepi scoring, Josh Sargent, and Jesus Ferreira both likely returning to the squad at the next opportunity, it could be tight to fit Dike in. He'll even need to fend off Brandon Vazquez sooner than later.

Stock up: Ricardo Pepi

While one forward saw their stock fall, another, who showed why they should never be left out of a USMNT squad again was Ricardo Pepi. He still needs to prove that he can score consistently for the national team, but three goals in two games is just what the doctor ordered for the 20-year-old. Pepi was someone who needed confidence and consistent playing time and he was able to find both in the Netherlands with FC Groningen. If Pepi can keep this up while moving to a bigger club during the summer, even if Balogun is in the fold, there will be plenty of national team minutes to go around for both of them.