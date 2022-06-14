The U.S. Men's National Team plays the last of its four matches in the June international window when it takes on El Salvador in a 2022 Concacaf Nations League group match on Tuesday at Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador. In its first three matches of the window, the Americans beat Morocco (3-0), drew with Uruguay (0-0) and blasted Grenada (5-0), all on home soil. After facing El Salvador, only two friendlies in Europe in September will remain before the United States begins play in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET. Team USA is listed as a -250 favorite (risk $250 to win $100) in the latest USMNT vs. El Salvador odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while El Salvador is a +650 underdog. A 90-minute draw is +310, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any El Salvador vs. USMNT picks, you need to see what renowned soccer bettor Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper also compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with more than 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

Now, Eimer has taken an in-depth look at USMNT vs. El Salvador, and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines for El Salvador vs. USMNT:

USMNT vs. El Salvador money line: USA -250, Draw +310, El Salvador +650

USMNT vs. El Salvador spread: USA -1.5 (+125)

USMNT vs. El Salvador over-under: 2.5 goals

Why you should back the USMNT

The Americans are coming off a confidence-building win against Grenada. On Friday in Austin, Jesus Ferreira tied a USMNT record with four goals, and the United States dominated possession in a 5-0 victory. Ferreira became the first American to score four goals in a match since Landon Donovan in 2003.

In addition, USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter is not expected to treat Tuesday's game as an exhibition. After Tuesday, just two friendlies in September remain for the team to build cohesion before the World Cup begins in November. That limited time adds emphasis to Tuesday's match.

Why you should back El Salvador

Los Cuscatlecos faces a United States team that has struggled on foreign soil recently. During Concacaf World Cup qualifying, the USMNT won only one of its seven road matches. The Americans were outscored 7-5 in those games.

That includes a 0-0 draw at El Salvador in the teams' first World Cup qualifying match in September. In that game, the Salvadorans controlled possession 51 percent of the time and kept the United States scoreless. The Americans played that match with two of their best players, Gio Reyna and Sergino Dest, who are not on the roster for Tuesday's match while recovering from injuries.

How to make USMNT vs. El Salvador picks

Eimer has taken an intensive look at the El Salvador vs. USA matchup and has locked on a pair of best bets. He's only sharing those pick at SportsLine.

What are the best bets to make for USMNT vs. El Salvador? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the El Salvador vs. USMNT match, all from the expert who is red-hot on his soccer picks, and find out.