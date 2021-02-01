The United States men's national team fielded a young, domestic squad that beat an even more inexperienced Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, 7-0, in an international friendly. Jonathan Lewis, Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola alll scored twice as Gregg Berhalter's side led 4-0 at the break. It was 6-0 by the hour mark as the Americans put 12 of their 19 shots on goal.

Here's the winning goal from Ferreira, which came just nine minutes in:

Trinidad had just one shot on goal and 27 percent possession in a painful display. As for the U.S., this team probably doesn't have one starter when World Cup qualifying begins later this year -- maybe Aaron Long -- but at least players got some minutes, with several being able to make quite an impact. It's a result, however, that we shouldn't take much from as Trinidad fielded an extremely inexperienced side, including players who play for clubs like Trinidadian side Police -- yes, that's the club name. This was as weak of an opponent as we've seen the U.S. face in quite a while.

Berhalter will be happy with the minutes though, and he'll be pleased to get some production in attack by the front three. It will serve as a good 90 minutes to get to know some of these players more and help him decide who can be key contributors down the road.