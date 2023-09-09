Gregg Berhalter's first game back in charge of the USMNT since the World Cup will be a clash against Uzbekistan in St. Louis. While it's just a friendly, this is a marker match for the United States as it kicks off preparation for the 2026 World Cup that will be in Canada, Mexico and the United States. Berhalter will have time to see how the team will advance past the round of 16 at this World Cup as expectations are rising by the day.

Eleven players are on this roster for the USMNT that were also on the World Cup roster while four seek their first caps for the USMNT. It's the first-ever meeting between these two nations as Berhalter looks to continue the USMNT's unbeaten streak, which is now at 11 matches.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch



Date : Saturday, Sept. 9 | Time : 5:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Sept. 9 | : 5:30 p.m. ET Location : CITY Park -- St. Louis, Missouri

: CITY Park -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: TNT | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Storylines

United States: There won't be many surprises in the lineup since Berhalter named 10 of the 11 starters in his prematch press conference. The lineup was as follows:

Matt Turner, Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Sergino Dest, Luca De La Torre or Tanner Tessmann, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, Tim Weah

Due to Balogun's fractured preseason and recent move to Monaco, he'll only play one half but Berhalter will be using his top lineup available while Tessmann and De La Torre get to battle for the final spot with Tyler Adams absent from the squad due to injury. The lineup consistency shows how strong the core group for the USMNT has gotten over the years and it will provide a chance for them to show what they can do.

Uzbekistan: Coached by Srecko Katanec, the White Wolves have never qualified for a World Cup but they have risen to 74th in the FIFA rankings. Out of their 23 man roster, 16 players come from the domestic league while the captain Eldor Shomurodov plays for Cagliari in Serie A. The national team's top scorer with 37 goals in 66 appearances, he'll be the person that the USMNT has to key in on.

Prediction

Once the USMNT gets their first goal through Balogun it will be off to the races to kick off Berhalter's second stint in charge of the team. Pick: United States 5, Uzbekistan 0