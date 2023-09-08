Kicking off the September international break with a match against Uzbekistan on Saturday, Gregg Berhalter and the United States men's national team are facing a few unique challenges heading into the World Cup in 2026 which will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Due to the World Cup being on home soil, the USMNT won't have to go through qualifying, but that also means that they'll be lacking competitive fixtures.

Due to Nations League taking up spots on the international calendar, there are fewer opportunities to schedule top European opposition, which is part of the reason why Uzbekistan and Oman will be the teams that the USMNT will face during this window. They'll also have friendlies against Ghana and Germany upcoming, as well as Concacaf Nations League play to lead up to the 2024 Copa America. Those will all help with replacing qualifiers, but still, Berhalter issued a challenge to his players speaking to the media ahead of the Uzbekistan match.

"My challenge to these players is, can they have the same level of progress in the next three years that they've had in the last four years?"

The team has grown a lot over the past few years, and this young roster is beginning to enter their prime, and that, at least in part, is down to Berhalter. This isn't the first time that he has issued public challenges to his team. He challenged his goalkeepers to rise to the occasion of the World Cup. Zack Steffen pushed for a move away from Manchester City becoming the starter for Middlesbrough, Ethan Horvath went on loan and led Luton Town to the Premier League, and Matt Turner became a capable backup for Arsenal before now becoming the starter for Nottingham Forest.

That previous challenge from Berhalter has ensured that the keeper position will be set for years to come, although while Turner has thrived, it cost Zack Steffen to fall by the way side, missing the World Cup roster entirely. Now, heading into this camp, USMNT players are coming off of a massive summer. Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah have moved to Milan, Ricardo Pepi, Sergino Dest, and Malik Tillman have moved to PSV, Folarin Balogun is now at Monaco, Tim Weah has joined Weston McKennie at Juventus and so much more.

For players to keep their spots in the national team they've had to be pushing themselves at club level as complacency hasn't been rewarded under Berhalter. He has been able to create a healthy rivalry for spots for the national team while also ensuring that players still get along with one another. This will be a hard balance to keep as the expectations continue to rise for the team, but things like this are why Berhalter is back for a second cycle in charge.

Getting bounced out of Copa America early may change things, but time and time again, the USMNT has risen to challenges set by Berhalter and performing against Uzbekistan is step one in rising to the next challenge in front of them.

