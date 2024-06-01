The stars are out at Wembley Stadium for the 2024 UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid. A couple of the NBA's biggest names were there, and they visited the set of the UEFA Champions League Today set before the big match.

As the crew was counting down toward kickoff of the UEFA Champions League final, Green and his son paid a surprise visit to the set. Green provided a rather humble assessment of his own soccer skills, which he says are subpar.

"I'm not very good," Green said. "It's a finesse thing. I'm more power and try to get the thing done. It's the finesse, and I'm not great at all."

Green's son, DJ, predicted that Real Madrid would take home the UCL title.

Green wasn't the only NBA star to stop by the set. Philadelphia 76ers star and 2023 MVP Joel Embiid, a diehard Real Madrid fan, spent some time with the crew discussing his lifelong passion for soccer.

Embiid recalled that the first soccer jersey he ever owned was that of Thierry Henry, former Arsenal star and current CBS Sports analyst.

"I think it might have been an Arsenal one," Embiid said while gesturing to Henry. "Maybe this guy."

Green, Embiid, and the rest of the world will be watching intently as Dortmund and Real Madrid battle for UCL supremacy. Fans can catch all the action at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.