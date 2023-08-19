United States women's national team General Manager Kate Markgraf and U.S. Soccer have parted ways. Markgraf will not continue in her role but will stay on to provide support through the end of the month to assist in the transition U.S. Soccer announced on Friday.

The former USWNT 1999 World Cup Champion and three-time Olympic medalist was appointed to the role in August 2019. The U.S. Soccer Federation created two GM roles to oversee the men's and women's programs. Markgraf's responsibilities included conducting a search for the next USWNT maanger, and after Vlatko Andonovski was hired she worked with head coaches in creating, executing and monitoring technical plans for the USWNT and all U.S. Youth National Teams. Markgraf was recently inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame this year.

"It has been an incredible honor to work with the players, coaches and staff at U.S. Soccer on the mission of keeping our program at the top of the women's game," said Markgraf. "I am proud of the foundation we have built, and even more proud of the character and commitment demonstrated by our players as they represent the United States on and off the field. I look forward to supporting all of our programs and have every confidence that we will maintain our standards of excellence moving forward."

The senior national team program recently parted ways with Andonovski, though no other decisions on Andonovski's support staff were revealed in the announcement. There was also no prior mention of Markgraf, which left open the interpretation that more decisions on the USWNT would take place. In the meantime, U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker has named Twila Kilgore as interim head coach, and now has the responsibility to look for a new head coach and general manager.

"There's been a lot of great work that has been done by the sporting staff on the women's side of the game at U.S. Soccer, which means we are starting from a position of strength," said Crocker. "We're looking forward to building on what has been created already, and ensuring we can continue to improve by setting a strategic plan will set the foundation for our Women's National Team to achieve greater success in the years to come."

As former USWNT head coach, Jill Ellis stepped away from the program after two World Cups, she coached the team in the 2019 September friendlies and that October Andonovski was named the next head coach. Kilgore is set to lead the team at least through the September international window and then we'll see what happens. The USWNT will face South Africa in Cincinnati and Chicago.